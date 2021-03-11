Former Presidents and First Ladies Record Ads to Promote COVID Vaccine as They Are Seen Getting Their Shots

As of Thursday morning, at least 528,829 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 out of more than 29.2 million confirmed cases, according to a New York Times tracker.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking with PEOPLE for this week's cover story, Mrs. Obama said she "encourage[d] everyone to get a vaccine as soon as they have an opportunity."



CNN reports the new ad spot will begin airing this week, according to the Ad Council. TV networks and some digital platforms donated airtime in order to run the ads, according to the network.



President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were the only members of the so-called "formers" not to appear in the ad. (PEOPLE previously reported the Trumps received their vaccines in January before leaving office.)

A second 30-second spot shows Obama, Bush, and Clinton together at the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, apparently recorded on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration.

In a break with tradition, Trump, 74, did not attend Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration, while the Carters stayed home in Georgia because of their age and heightened COVID-19 risk. President Carter sent Biden his "best wishes," in a statement.



In the second ad, Obama, Bush and Clinton offer assurance that the science behind the approved COVID-19 vaccines show they are safe and effective to take.

"The science is clear, these vaccines will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease," Bush says.



"That's the first step to ending the pandemic and moving our country forward," Obama adds. "It's up to you."