Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Shot at Political Rally in Alleged Assassination Attempt

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the foot on Thursday, wounded but not seriously injured, in what his aides are calling an assassination attempt, BBC reports.

The outlet reports that Khan, 70, was leading a march to the capital of Islamabad as part of a protest to demand snap elections after he was ousted from his role in April.

Pakistan's Geo TV reports that a male suspect has been arrested and current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has demanded an investigation.

Khan, a former professional cricket player, has been protesting the Pakistan election commission's decision to disqualify him from holding public office after he was accused of failing to properly declare gifts (including a Rolex watch) from foreign dignitaries.

CNN reports that Faisal Javed, a close ally of Khan's, said that at least one person was killed in the incident. Javed himself says he suffered a wound to the head and said at least two others had been injured. The outlet adds that Khan is receiving treatment for his injuries in Lahore.

While officials have not announced whether the shooting was indeed politically motivated, Pakistan has seen such violence in the past.

In 2007, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, the first woman to lead a democratic government, was assassinated in an appearance at a public rally.

Violence against political leaders has been seen elsewhere in the world, as well.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died from gunshot wounds sustained during a campaign speech in Nara, Japan, in July. Police arrested a suspect named Yamagami Tetsuya — who reportedly told police that he was angry with the former prime minister and deliberately set out to kill him — in connection with the attack.

Just last week in San Francisco, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was violently attacked in his San Francisco home. He is said to be recovering after undergoing surgery for a skull fracture.

U.S. Capitol Police revealed that Nancy was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the overnight assault, in which the intruder allegedly "confronted the speaker's husband" and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" per CNN sources. He reportedly attempted to tie Paul up "until Nancy got home," and was still "waiting for Nancy" when police arrived.

The attack was allegedly carried out by a man who had posted dozens of right-wing conspiracies.