Former Obama Speechwriter Recounts the Real Story Behind 'Amazing Grace' Speech: 'Then He Began to Sing'

Speechwriter Cody Keenan writes in his new book that the now-iconic eulogy for Rev. Clementa Pinckney — delivered after a 2015 church massacre — was straight from the president's heart

By
Published on September 30, 2022 01:47 PM
U.S.President Barack Obama speaks at the funeral of South Carolina State Senator and Rev, Clementa Pinckney at T.D. Arena in Charleston, South Carolina June, 26, 2015.
Funeral of Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina, United States - 26 Jun 2015. Photo: Tami Chappell/UPI/Shutterstock

While Barack Obama had a seasoned group of speechwriters helping him come up with the words to mark both celebratory and solemn occasions, the former president has well-known oratorial skills of his own. One of his most iconic speeches as president, in fact, was apparently all him.

That's according to Obama speechwriter Cody Keenan, who writes in his new book, Grace, that the now-iconic eulogy for Rev. Clementa Pinckney — delivered in the wake of the 2015 massacre that killed nine at the Emanuel AME Church — was straight from the president's heart.

As Keenan writes in his book, which was excerpted in Vanity Fair, the eulogy marked the 14th time PresidentObama would address the nation following a mass shooting. As such, the president and his staff weren't sure how much they could offer a grieving community.

"The next time this happens, I don't want to speak," Keenan recalls Obama telling him after Senate Republicans blocked a vote on universal background checks following the school shooting in Newtown, Conn.

So Keenan had his work cut out for him when it came to delivering a eulogy for a beloved South Carolina reverend — also a state senator — who was gunned down in an allegedly racially motivated spree.

In a meeting ahead of the speech, Keenan writes that Obama determined he wanted to focus on "the concept of grace."

"But let's use it as a challenge," Obama continued, Keenan writes. "I don't want to congratulate ourselves too much when we as Americans just allow this s--- to keep happening. Talk about guns. Talk about the flag. Talk about the way hundreds of years of racial subjugation and segregation still shape the present. But leave room for the possibility of progress. Leave room for grace."

Keenan got to work, writing a roughly 2,000-word, four-page speech overnight. The next day, he heard from the president.

Obama, Keenan writes, had heavier edits than usual. Two of the four pages had been entirely stricken, with the other two full of handwritten notes.

"You gave me the scaffolding I needed to build something here," Obama told him. "You'll recognize your work in what I wrote."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The next day, the team was en route to Charleston for Obama to deliver the eulogy. After one more round of edits aboard Air Force One, the final version of speech was emailed to staff onsite, loaded onto a teleprompter and printed for the podium.

But there would be more revisions — these, however, would come from the president himself, while speaking onstage.

"You know, if it feels right, I might sing it," Keenan recounts Obama saying as he made his way off the plane that day.

What happened next was moving and historic.

Onstage at Charleston's TD Arena, Obama simultaneously memorialized the fallen pastor and called for Americans to examine race relations and gun control laws, using the concept of grace as a thread throughout the lengthy speech.

Near the end of the 39-minute speech, he got to the heart of the text.

"If we can tap that grace, everything can change," Obama said.

"Amazing grace," he continued, repeating the words once more for emphasis: "Amazing grace."

And then, he launched into the hymn, singing the opening lines of "Amazing Grace" before the entire congregation joined in.

"By the time Obama hit 'how sweet the sound,' the whole arena was singing with him," Keenan writes. "The organist jumped in at 'a wretch like me.' The drummer tapped his cymbals with a light touch, but so fast his sticks became a blur, creating a sustained swell of 'tsssssssssss.' The horn section began to blow. The guitarist uncorked a blues riff. Obama's bet, that he wouldn't be left alone, had paid off."

As Keenan recounts, the unrehearsed and unplanned moment was met with shock by White House staffers, who, "unaware of the plan Obama had revealed on Marine One, shouted at each other, 'Is he singing?' then ran to the entrance to the arena floor."

It wasn't Obama's first time singing onstage, as the former president made headlines when singing the opening bars of Al Green's "Let's Stay Together" at a fundraiser.

"But to sing this song, on this occasion, was something different altogether ... this was a much bigger stage," Keenan writes.

Related Articles
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain attend the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)
Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and More Accept Awards at ACM Honors: 'Tonight Feels a Lot Like a Miracle'
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, after presenting Elton John with the National Humanities Medal, as first lady Jill Biden listens Biden White House Elton John, Washington, United States - 23 Sep 2022
The Touching Story Behind Joe Biden's Connection to Elton John's 'Crocodile Rock'
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the state's U.S. Senate seat, speaks during a rally in Erie, Pa.
John Fetterman Reveals the Story Behind His Tattoos After Tucker Carlson Called Them 'Fake'
Cloud Babies rollout
The Sweet Story Behind Instagram Account A Daily Cloud — a Jennifer Garner Favorite!
Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church
5 Years After Charleston Church Shooting, Pastor Says Addressing Racism Is More Urgent Than Ever
diana-george-michael-2000
How Princess Diana's Crush on George Michael Affected Their Friendship
Monica King/AP/Shutterstock (10605712a) This Sept. 2019 official portrait provided by the U.S. Army shows Department of Defense Press Secretary Alyssa Farah, at the Pentagon in Washington Trump Press Secretary, Washington, United States - 30 Sep 2019; NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Elisabeth Hasselbeck attends the 4th Annual KLOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry House on June 5, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for KLOVE)
Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals the 'Good Advice' Elisabeth Hasselbeck Gave Her About 'The View'
elvis and priscilla presley
Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship: A Look Back
Barack Obama; Bruce Springsteen
Barack Obama Sings with Bruce Springsteen While They Talk Power of Music in Their Lives
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Mark Salter, John McCain
John McCain Adviser Recalls Why He Chose Not to Invite President Trump to Late Senator's Funeral
las-vegas-victims-2
Remembering the 59 Slain Victims of the Las Vegas Concert Massacre, 3 Years Later
Billy Porter HONORÉE FANONNE JEFFERS
These Contemporary Black Authors Are Loved by Kerry Washington, Barack Obama and More
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's Relationship Timeline