Former New York Times Contributor Brent Renaud Reportedly Shot and Killed by Russian Forces in Ukraine

Brent Renaud, an award-winning American journalist and former New York Times contributor, has reportedly been killed in Ukraine.

Andriy Nebytov, the head of the Kyiv Oblast police, says Renaud, 50, was one of three people shot by Russian soldiers in Irpin on Sunday, according to The Kyiv Independent.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, confirmed Renaud's death in a statement to Times.

Gerashchenko said Renaud "paid with his life for attempting to expose the insidiousness, cruelty, and ruthlessness of the aggressor."

Renaud was not on assignment for the Times in Ukraine when he died, according to a statement shared on Twitter by Times' managing editor Cliff Levy. Renaud's last assignment for the outlet was in 2015, the Times said.

"Early reports that he worked for the Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago," the statement read.

Brent Renaud with award at The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015 in New York City. Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Fellow U.S. journalist Juan Arredondo, identified by The Guardian, was also shot during the attack. In a video shared on Twitter, Arredondo told an Italian reporter at a hospital that he was with Renaud when the gunfire began.

"We were across one of the first bridges in Irpin, we were going to film other refugees leaving, and we got into a car", he told the Internazionale journalist in the clip. "Somebody offered to take us to the other bridge and we crossed a checkpoint, and they start shooting at us."

"So the driver turned around, and they kept shooting," Arredondo continued, before noting Renaud had "been shot and left behind." He added, "I saw him being shot in the neck and we got split."

After the shooting, Andrew Nebytov, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Region, shared photos on Facebook allegedly showing Renaud in possession of his press badge, located inside a U.S. peacekeeper holder, in addition to his U.S. passport.

"The invaders cynically kill even international media journalists who are trying to show the truth about the atrocities of Russian troops in Ukraine," Nebytov wrote on Facebook, according to Interfax Ukraine.

Danielle Rhoades Ha, a spokeswoman for the Times, said the outlet is "deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud's death."

The Times called Renaud "a talented photographer and filmmaker" in their statement addressing the journalist's death.

"Brent's death is a terrible loss," Levy wrote in his Twitter thread. "Brave journalists like Brent take tremendous risks to bear witness and to tell the world about the devastation and suffering caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

Ann Marie Lipinski, a curator for the Nieman Foundation, remembered the late Renaud as a "gifted and kind" person whose "work was infused with humanity."

"He was killed today outside Kiev, and the world and journalism are lesser for it," Lipinski wrote on Twitter, adding: "We are heartsick."

The Committee to Protect Journalists also condemned Sunday's shooting. CPJ program director Carlos Martinez de la Serna called the attack "totally unacceptable, and is a violation of international law."

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of U.S. journalist Brent Renaud in Ukraine," Martinez de la Serna said in Sunday's statement, later adding, "Russian forces in Ukraine must stop all violence against journalists and other civilians at once, and whoever killed Renaud should be held to account."

Renaud, who frequently worked with his brother Craig Renaud, was well-known for his video projects highlighting "humanistic vérité stories" in some of the world's most conflict-affected areas, according to their website. In 2014, the veteran reporters won a Peabody award for their Vice News documentary about Chicago schools.

On Sunday's episode of CBS's Face The Nation, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the U.S. will work with Ukrainians to determine "appropriate consequences" for the "shocking and horrifying" killing.

"I will just say that this is part and parcel of what has been a brazen aggression on the part of the Russians where they have targeted civilians, they have targeted hospitals, they have targeted places of worship, and they have targeted journalists," Sullivan, 45, said, per CBS News.

Later on CNN's State of the Union, the National Security Advisor said the attack was another example of Russian President Vladimir Putin's cruelty following the country's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

"If in fact an American journalist was killed, it is a shocking and horrifying event," Sullivan said. "It is one more example of the brutality of Vladimir Putin and his forces as they've targeted schools and mosques and hospitals and journalists. And it is why we are working so hard to impose severe consequences on him and to try to help the Ukrainians with every form of military assistance we can muster."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Details of the fighting in Ukraine change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded while more than a million Ukrainians have fled the country, according to the United Nations.