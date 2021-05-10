Valentine is running as an independent to become the mayor of Stamford

Former Mets Manager Bobby Valentine Launches Political Career in Connecticut: 'It's Official!'

A former manager for the New York Mets is taking a swing at politics in his Connecticut hometown.

Bobby Valentine, who coached the Mets from 1996 until 2002, said Friday he's running as an independent to become the mayor of Stamford.

Valentine, 70, announced the news with a campaign video he shared on social media. "It's official!" he tweeted.

The ad touts the former baseball manager's "knowledge and experience" with the Stamford community, where he grew up and later returned for the next chapters of his life after his decades-long baseball career.

Valentine played in Major League Baseball from 1969 until 1979 before becoming a manager in 1985. He coached the Mets after seven years in the same position with the Texas Rangers.

He is currently the athletic director at Sacred Heart University, located in Fairfield, Connecticut, about 23 miles northeast of Stamford.

The Associated Press reports that Valentine also owns a sports bar in Stamford called Bobby V's Restaurant & Sports Bar.

He previously served as the city's public safety director in 2011 but left the position after less than a year after he was offered a job managing the Boston Red Sox — his final stint in baseball.

In announcing his campaign, Valentine pitched voters with a "perspective from a lifetime of service" in the community.

"The greatest commodity I have is my time, and I want to give my time and my energy and my wherewithal back to the city that has given me so much over my lifetime," he said in his campaign video.

He will be running against the incumbent David Martin, a Democrat who has been mayor since 2013. Connecticut state Rep. Caroline Simmons has also announced a bid to unseat Martin.

No Republicans have announced a campaign yet.