Former Michigan Lawmaker Accused of Sexually Assaulting Sister-in-Law When She Was a Minor
Lee Chatfield said via his attorney that his accuser was mischaracterizing a consensual relationship between adults and that he "intends to vigorously fight these false claims"
Michigan State Police are investigating allegations of sexual assault made against former state Rep. Lee Chatfield, who served as one of Michigan's youngest-ever House speakers, PEOPLE confirms. Chatfield denies the accusation.
Chatfield's sister-in-law, now 26, has claimed the 33-year-old former lawmaker sexually assaulted her from the time she was 15 until July 2021, her attorney tells PEOPLE.
"There was an ongoing pattern of assault for several years when she was a minor and took place in the home of Mr. Chatfield where she babysat and was involved with the family's religious celebrations," the attorney, Jamie White, says.
Chatfield said via his attorney that his accuser was mischaracterizing a consensual relationship between adults and that he "intends to vigorously fight these false claims."
White, representing the woman, says the sexual assaults allegedly began when she attended Northern Michigan Baptist Bible Church and Northern Michigan Christian Academy, where Chatfield was the athletic director and government teacher, according to his LinkedIn profile.
In a statement, Chatfield's attorney Mary Chartier acknowledged Chatfield had a relationship with the woman but did not sexually assault her.
"Mr. Chatfield is innocent of the false rape claims made against him. He had affairs while he was married, including a sexual relationship with the woman who is now claiming she was raped," Chartier said. "Their affair lasted for years, but they were both consenting adults as she was over 18. Mr. Chatfield deeply regrets the decisions he has made. It has caused great pain to his wife and family, and they are working through this together. But he did not assault this woman in any manner during their years-long adult relationship. He intends to vigorously fight these false claims."
Chatfield's father, Rusty Chatfield, who is a pastor at the church and a superintendent and history teacher at the school, told the Petoskey News-Review, "The allegations are false."
News of the assault complaint was first reported by the Lansing City Pulse.
A Lansing city spokesman tells PEOPLE police received the complaint against Chatfield and that it was referred to Michigan State Police.
Investigators in the Seventh District, Northern Michigan, are now handling the investigation after receiving the complaint earlier this week, a Michigan State Police spokesperson says.
"When the investigation is complete, Mr. Chatfield may be arguably the most disgraced speaker of the House in the history of the state of Michigan," White says.
Chatfield was elected to the Michigan state house in 2014 and served three terms, the maximum permitted.
He is thought to be the youngest House speaker in 100 years, when he assumed the role in 2019. He was also one of the Michigan lawmakers summoned to the White House by former President Donald Trump after Joe Biden won the state's electoral votes in the 2020 election.