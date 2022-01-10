Former Michigan Lawmaker Accused of Sexually Assaulting Sister-in-Law When She Was a Minor

"There was an ongoing pattern of assault for several years when she was a minor and took place in the home of Mr. Chatfield where she babysat and was involved with the family's religious celebrations," the attorney, Jamie White, says.

"Mr. Chatfield is innocent of the false rape claims made against him. He had affairs while he was married, including a sexual relationship with the woman who is now claiming she was raped," Chartier said. "Their affair lasted for years, but they were both consenting adults as she was over 18. Mr. Chatfield deeply regrets the decisions he has made. It has caused great pain to his wife and family, and they are working through this together. But he did not assault this woman in any manner during their years-long adult relationship. He intends to vigorously fight these false claims."