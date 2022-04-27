Reed had been detained in Russia in August 2019 and later sentenced to nine years in prison

Former Marine Trevor Reed Released from Russia in Prisoner Swap: 'Like a Movie,' He Says

A former U.S. Marine held in Russia for nearly three years has been released, the White House announced Wednesday, with Russia's Foreign Ministry saying his freedom was granted as part of a prisoner swap.

American Trevor Reed had been detained in Russia since August 2019 and in 2020 was sentenced to nine years in prison for endangering the "life and health" of Russian police officers after a night of drinking — charges Reed has denied and which U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan called "preposterous."

Reed was freed in exchange for Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko, the spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Telegram.

Reuters reports that Yaroshenko was a pilot who was serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of drug smuggling in 2011. He has denied the allegations against him.

Reed's situation had grown more dire in recent weeks, due to health issues, at the same time that Russia has become entangled in a widely denounced invasion of Ukraine.

In February, a U.S. Embassy spokesperson wrote on Twitter that Reed had "prolonged exposure to another prisoner with active tuberculosis. Trevor now reports he is coughing up blood and has not received medical care for it."

The embassy urged Russia then to "give Trevor proper medical treatment; better yet, release him."

In March, CNN reported that President Joe Biden had spoken to Reed's parents by phone, telling them: "I just can't imagine what you're going through. I don't want you to think that it's not something I constantly think about."

Speaking with CNN in a story published after the phone call, Reed's mom, Paula, told the network that Biden said he "thinks of Trevor every day and that he feels horrible that he hasn't been able to bring Trevor home yet. And he said, 'We're not going to stop.' "

Soon Trevor will be back home, with his father, Joey, telling ABC News by phone on Wednesday, that his son was flown first to Turkey, exchanged on a tarmac for Yaroshenko and then allowed to board a flight to the U.S.

"He said it was like a movie — they walked past each other like in a spy swap," Joey told ABC News. "Our understanding is the next time Trevor steps off the plane he will be in America."

reed family Joey (left), Paula Reed | Credit: LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, Biden, 79, said Reed was now "free from Russian detention."

"Today, we welcome home Trevor Reed and celebrate his return to the family that missed him dearly. Trevor, a former U.S. Marine, is free from Russian detention," Biden said. "I heard in the voices of Trevor's parents how much they've worried about his health and missed his presence. And I was delighted to be able to share with them the good news about Trevor's freedom."



Biden added that the release was an effort by Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens, Ambassador Sullivan and "many others across our government" and that "the negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly."

In his own statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his agency welcomed Reed's release and would continue to push for the release of American Paul Whelan, who was arrested on espionage charges in Russia in 2018. Blinken said Whelan was "wrongfully detained."

"We also remain committed to securing the freedom of all U.S. nationals wrongfully detained abroad," Blinken said.