Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Reportedly Shot While Giving Campaign Speech

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks for supporting his party member of the House of Councillors Election in Onomachi, Fukushima Prefecture on July 5, 2022. 67-year-old Abe has reportedly been shot in the chest during a stumping tour in Nara in the morning on July 8. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Credit: The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP