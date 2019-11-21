Former First Lady Michelle Obama Just Earned Her First Grammy Nomination for Her Book Becoming

Michelle Obama earned her first Grammy nomination on Thursday for her best-selling book Becoming.

Obama received the nomination for best spoken word album at the upcoming awards show, which takes place on January 26.

“So thrilled to receive a #GRAMMYs nomination!” Obama, 55, tweeted. “This past year has been such a meaningful, exhilarating ride. I’ve loved hearing your stories and continuing down the road of becoming together. Thank you for every ounce of love and support you’ve shared so generously.”

Other nominees in the category include members of the Beastie Boys for their co-narrated biography and director John Waters, for his autobiograpahy Mr. Know-It-All.

Obama spent the better part of 2019 promoting the new memoir, which dives into her relationship with President Barack Obama and how she went from a working-class childhood on the south side of Chicago to becoming the first African American first lady of the United States.

The memoir was published in November 2018 and had sold more than 10 million copies as of earlier this year. Obama toured throughout the United States, Europe, and Canada promoting the memoir, selling out arenas and headlining festivals along the way.

Former President Obama won the same award for best spoken word album twice at the Grammys, in 2006 and 2008, for his books, Dreams from My Father and The Audacity of Hope, respectively.

Becoming shares stories and lessons from Obama’s childhood and tells readers personal stories from when she met her husband as a lawyer in Chicago. It also takes readers on a first-hand journey through the Obama campaign and presidency, through the former first lady’s eyes.

The book also speaks about what comes next for Americans in the current political climate. Obama, who admits in the book that she’s never been a fan of politics and still isn’t after two terms in the White House, famously said, “When they go low, we go high,” while campaigning for Hilary Clinton in 2016. That inspirational phrase is a catalyst throughout the book, where Obama aims to empower and inspire readers while also noting the importance of role models throughout the pages.

Obama has been open about her relationship with President Obama, 58, throughout the book tour. On The Tonight Show last December, Obama revealed that she went to marriage counseling in an attempt to “fix” her husband and has been vocal about the hard work such a union can require.

“Because we’re role models,” she told PEOPLE last November, “it’s important for us to be honest and say, ‘If you’re in a marriage and there are times you want to leave, that’s normal’ — because I felt that way.”