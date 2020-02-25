Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dies at 91

Image zoom Hosni Mubarak Barry Iverson/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak — who ruled from 1981 until he was ousted in the 2011 revolution — has died, his oldest son Alaa Mubarak confirmed on Twitter Monday morning. He was 91.

The late foreign leader had reportedly undergone surgery in January and was recovering in the intensive care unit at the Maadi Military Hospital in southern Cairo at the time of his death, according to The New York Times, CNN and the BBC.

Earlier this month, his grandson, Omar Alaa Mubarak shared a photograph with his grandfather while the former leader was in recovery.

Mubarak ruled Egypt with an iron first during his three decades in power. He survived several assassination attempts, helped to maintain peace with the country’s neighboring Israel and suppressed a rising radical Islamist movement.

He was overthrown during a wave of uprisings, known as the Arab Spring, in 2011.

The protests, which originally began in Tunisia, lasted for 18 days in Egypt before Mubarak was forced to resign on Feb. 11, 2011.

After he was removed from power, Mubarak was arrested two months later and spent the next several months on trial for charges including corruption, abuse of power, and conspiring to kill the anti-government protesters who rose up against him.

An estimated 900 people were killed in the streets of Cairo during the 18 days of protests. Mubarak denied all charges.

He was ultimately found guilty and sentenced to life in prison in 2012, but after an appeal, he was acquitted on the charges that he ordered the deaths of the protesters in 2014. He was released from prison in 2017.

The late leader is survived by his wife, Suzanne Mubarak, their two sons, Alaa and Gamal Mubarak, and four grandchildren.