Sidney Wolf, 43, of Clarksburg, Maryland, was identified by authorities as the man killed in a Dewey Beach-area pedestrian crash on Sunday

Former Cuomo Adviser Is Killed After Lyft Driver Kicked Him Out on a Delaware Highway

A staffer for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo died Sunday after a Lyft driver ordered him out of the car on an active highway, Delaware State Police confirmed.

Sidney Wolf, 43, of Clarksburg, Maryland, was identified by authorities as "the victim who died during a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on July 24, 2022, in the Dewey Beach area."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a press release, the department said the incident occurred after Wolf and five of his friends hired a Lyft driver to pick them up in Dewey Beach and take them back to a residence in Bethany Beach.

"As the group was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway all in the same vehicle, a disagreement occurred between the group and the Lyft operator," the press release said. "The Lyft operator terminated the ride and stopped in the middle of the southbound left lane and demanded all six passengers exit the vehicle."

At that time, a driver traveling southbound in the left lane approaching the stopped Lyft vehicle "changed lanes to avoid striking the rear of the Lyft vehicle [and] failed to see the pedestrian who had just exited the right rear passenger seat and was standing in the roadway."

From the release: "As a result, the left front of Corolla struck the pedestrian. After impact, the Corolla immediately pulled over on the southbound shoulder and came to a controlled stop."

The Lyft vehicle, meanwhile, "fled southbound on Coastal Highway immediately after the crash," the department said.

Wolf was pronounced deceased at the scene and police said the other five passengers "were not injured after exiting the Lyft vehicle."

Police said the roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the collision was investigated and that "the operator or the Lyft vehicle has not been identified and remains under investigation."

In a statement sent to FOX 5, a Lyft spokesperson said, "We are heartbroken by this incident. Our hearts are with the victim's loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we've reached out to the ride requester to offer our support. We are in contact with law enforcement and will assist them however we can."

Wolf had worked as an aide to Cuomo — who resigned in August after an investigation found he had sexually harassed multiple women — while he was serving as governor of New York.

In a tweet, Cuomo said he was "shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news."

"Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY'ers," Cuomo wrote. "My heart goes out to Lindsey & his two young daughters."