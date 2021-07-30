Former Colorado Gov. Richard Lamm Dead at 85: 'A Life Well Lived'

The former three-term governor and one-time presidential candidate died following complications from a pulmonary embolism, his family announced in a statement

Former Colorado Governor and one-time presidential candidate Richard Lamm has died at the age of 85, his family announced Friday, in a statement sent to outlets including Colorado Public Radio.

"With great sadness, but also gratitude for a life well lived and in service to his beloved Colorado, I want to share the news of the death of my husband, former Governor Richard D. Lamm," his wife, Dottie Lamm, said in the statement. "He would have turned 86 next Tuesday but passed away yesterday evening surrounded by his family, following complications from a pulmonary embolism earlier in the week."

As a democrat, Lamm served as governor of Colorado for three terms, from 1975 to 1987, later launching an unsuccessful Senate bid and running for president under the Reform Party banner in 1996.

Denver's CBS4 reports that Lamm's political career took off in the 1970s, when he fought Denver's selection as host of the 1976 Winter Olympics.

After arguing that the games would amount to unnecessarily high expenditures and wreak environmental damage on the state, the competition was relocated to Innsbruck, Austria.

In his own statement, current Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, expressed his condolences to the Lamm family, thanking the late politician for his service.

"I'm very saddened to hear about the passing of former Governor Dick Lamm and send my condolences to Dottie and his entire family. I thank Governor Lamm for his service to the state of Colorado both as Governor and his many years teaching," Polis said.

Polis continued: "Gov. Lamm took on tough issues, and he never shied away from civil political discourse and embraced collaboration. Gov. Lamm's legacy and leadership will be remembered in our state's history as well as his work to make Colorado an even more amazing place."

A prolific writer, Lamm released a number of books, including some centered on policy and at least one novel. He also served as the co-director of the Institute for Public Policy Studies at the University of Denver.