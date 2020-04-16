Forbes Says Trump's Net Worth Has Dropped $1 Billion Because of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump‘s net worth recently dropped $1 billion amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a Forbes assessment this month of the president’s businesses.

In an article published April 2 explaining their findings, the magazine said it estimated Trump was worth $2.1 billion — down from $3.1 billion in March, before the viral outbreak froze large swaths of society, including businesses, and sent financial markets plummeting and job losses skyrocketing.

Forbes’ analysis comes as the president own handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been heavily scrutinized, in part because of early issues rolling out testing kits nationwide and because he previously downplayed the virus compared to the flu and continues to spar with governors over strategy and aid.

Trump, 73, notably declined to give up his stake in his Trump Organization or to place control of it in a blind trust after he was elected, but he has said its day-to-day operations are run by his sons Don Jr. and Eric Trump.

Forbes‘ breakdown of President Trump’s business profits shows his biggest holdings are in commercial real estate, which took a hit and dropped from $1.9 billion to $1.2 billion in March.

“Part of the problem,” Forbes reports, is that “Trump owns 125,000 square feet of retail real estate near Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, typically a bustling retail corridor. Today, it’s a virtual ghost town.”

A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment.

The Washington Post reported in late March that about 550 Trump Organization employees had been laid off amid the coronavirus crisis, as Trump’s hospitality holdings dropped from $107 million to $38 million over the last month.

The Trump Organization had been trying to sell its Washington, D.C., hotel. But those plans were paused, according to the Post.

Forbes estimated that Trump’s hotel profits were nearly cut in half, dropping from $80 million to $42 million.

The New York Times also reported on April 2 that the Trump Organization was seeking to defer loan payments to creditor Deutsche Bank, as the president’s company plotted its financial future and looked at the possibility of delaying its due payments to lenders and its property’s landlords.

“I wouldn’t say you’re thriving when you decide to close down your hotels and your businesses,” Trump told reporters at a March 21 coronavirus task force briefing, adding, “It’s hurting me and it’s hurting Hilton and it’s hurting all of the great hotel chains all over the world.”

More than 22 million Americans have filed unemployment claims since March.

“It’s hurting everybody,” Trump said at his March 21 briefing. “There are very few businesses that are doing well.”