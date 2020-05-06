Flushing Toilet Heard During Supreme Court's Oral Argument Conference Call

The Supreme Court's oral arguments held over the phone on Wednesday were punctuated with a sound not usually heard in the highest court of the country's judicial system: a toilet flush.

The flush was heard while attorney Roman Martinez was speaking about the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, CNN reported Wednesday. As heard in audio of the incident, Martinez, who was answering a question from Justice Elena Kagan, ignores the sound and continues on with his arguments.

It is unclear who the offender was — though it is obvious that he or she forgot to hit the "mute" button while listening to Martinez speak.

A spokesperson for the Supreme Court did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg joined in on calls for two cases on Wednesday, the BBC reported, one day after she was hospitalized for a gallbladder condition.

The Supreme Court announced in a press release Wednesday that Ginsburg, 87, was "resting comfortably" at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, after undergoing a non-surgical procedure.

The iconic justice, a four-time cancer survivor, participated in the conference calls Wednesday from her hospital bed. She is expected to be released on Thursday, the BBC reported.

The Supreme Court has been holding arguments over the phone to follow social distancing rules amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It's only the second time since 1935 that justices have met outside the Supreme Court building, ABC7 reported. The last time was in 2001, when anthrax was discovered in a court mailroom.

