Florida Governor Wants Legislators to End Disney World's Longstanding Privileges

The conflict comes after the Walt Disney Company spoke out against the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to give Walt Disney World, the place "where dreams come true," what he thinks is a necessary — but already controversial — wake-up call.

DeSantis asked state lawmakers Tuesday to consider ending a deal between Disney World and Florida that since 1967 gives the company special privileges, including tax exemptions and certain autonomies like providing its own fire, police and other services such as building and maintaining roads, The New York Times reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

State legislators "will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968, and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District," DeSantis said, according to The Washington Post, referring to a special zone encompassing 25,000 acres in two counties that include Disney properties.

The Florida Senate voted in favor of revoking the privileges starting in June 2023. The Florida House has not yet weighed in but is expected this week to also approve the move.

According to the Reedy Creek website, the 40-square mile zone is "one of the busiest places in America" and contains four theme parks, two water parks, 175 miles or roadway, two cities, water treatment and waste collection and facilities, electric power generating and distribution plants, thousands of hotel rooms, restaurant and retail spaces.

The elimination of the district would require Orange and Osceola counties step in and provide the services, most likely paying for them by raising taxes, according to the Times.

Ron DeSantis Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis | Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty

The status of Disney, the largest private employer in Florida, came up after the company expressed opposition to a polarizing new education law in the state that opponents have denounced as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, which restricts mention of LGBTQ topics in schools.

The bill "should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," the Walt Disney Company said in a statement March 28. "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the Legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that."

The governor responded, attacking Disney as "woke" for taking a stand on some cultural issues (the park removed "ladies and Gentlemen, boys and girls" from announcements, replacing it with the gender-neutral "dreamers of all ages," for example), the Times reported. DeSantis also said in a fundraising email that the iconic company "lost any moral authority to tell you what to do."

The ongoing conflict pits one of the country's most visible state leaders — widely believed to be a possible 2024 Republican presidential contender — against his state's most prominent corporation. DeSantis, though narrowly elected as governor in 2018, has built an increasingly national profile in part by criticizing liberals and much of the consensus about COVID in favor of what he said was in his state's best interest.

At a press conference April 1, the governor described Disney as "one corporation put on a pedestal and treated differently."

"My view is that we should just treat everybody equally," he added. "We shouldn't let one company have their own set of rules."

disney-world The Walt Disney World castle | Credit: Gene Duncan/Disney Parks via Getty

DeSantis also said the proposed termination of Florida's deal with Disney isn't just about the company's opposition to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, whose supporters insist they are focused on children.

"These people out in California who are working very high up in this company. The stuff coming out of their mouth is unbelievable," he said, referring to a Disney executives' discussion of including gay characters in its shows and other instances of "queerness" in its entertainment offerings.