Florida Rep. Who Fell 25 Feet Off Ladder Invites Good Samaritan Who Called 911 to Biden's State of the Union

The Florida lawmaker who was recently hospitalized after falling 25 feet from a ladder outside his home has invited a special guest to attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union address: the man who called 911 for help after seeing the congressman fall earlier this month.

Rep. Greg Steube will still be recovering at home during the State of the Union, and therefore unable to attend the event, which traditionally allows lawmakers to invite guests.

"While I will still be in Sarasota recovering from my injuries, it is my privilege to share that Mr. Darrell Woodie will be attending next week's State of the Union as my official guest!" Steube wrote on Twitter. "Mr. Woodie called 911 after witnessing my accident and is the epitome of a Good Samaritan!"

Steube also posted a photo of the two men — he in a neck brace, as he continues to recover from his injuries.

Florida's Fox 13 reports that Woodie is a delivery driver who also works as a field representative for fellow Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan. The outlet reports that he was working when he saw Steube fall off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his property.

After Woodie called 911, Stebe was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries, which included "a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments."

Just last week, Steube shared an update on his condition alongside a photo of him wearing a neck brace and laying on a couch with his dogs.

"I am blessed to have a great support team in my wife Jennifer as well as numerous friends and family, including the Steube pups!" Steube captioned the photo, noting that he was "grateful for everyone's prayers and well-wishes" as he recovers.

The Florida lawmaker added that he "will be sidelined in Sarasota for several weeks," but will continue to carry out "as many of my congressional duties as possible, and our DC and district staff continue to be readily available to assist Floridians in FL-17."

"I'm eager to rejoin my colleagues in Washington as soon as possible!" he added.

Steube's office thanked Woodie in an earlier tweet in which details about his injuries were first shared.

"We are thankful to the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911, as well as Sarasota County's Emergency Services for their quick response and transportation," the tweet read.

Rep. Steube currently serves on the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs committees. Before entering Congress in 2019, he served in the Florida state Senate for two years and was a member of the Florida state House for six years.