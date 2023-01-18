Rep. Greg Steube Hospitalized with 'Several Injuries' After Falling from Roof: 'Please Pray'

The GOP Congressman's accident was announced through a post shared on his Twitter account on Wednesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on January 18, 2023 10:26 PM
Greg Steube
Rep. Greg Steube. Photo: Michael Brochstein/Sipa/AP

Florida Rep. Greg Steube was hospitalized on Wednesday after falling from a roof.

A post shared on Steube's Twitter account on Wednesday confirmed the news of his accident, stating: "Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family."

The Republican congressman was doing maintenance on his home in Sarasota, Florida, when he fell about 25 feet to the ground, according to Florida Politics. Steube was found by a staffer for U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan.

Shortly after Steube's accident was made public, Buchanan voiced his support for the third-term lawmaker and Florida's 17th Congressional District representative by tweeting: "Horrible to hear about @RepGregSteube's accident earlier today. Sandy and I are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and prayers and wishing him a very speedy recovery."

A representative for Steube did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Congressman Steube currently serves on the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees. Before stepping into congress in 2019, he served in the Florida Senate for two years and was a member of the Florida House for six years.

He last came into a national spotlight in June when he wrote a tweet referring to the investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots as a "sham" and accusing CNN — which he called "The Communist News Network" — of building "a full TV set where Abraham Lincoln's desk once stood."

Steube used a screenshot of CNN to illustrate his claim, though he seemingly didn't realize that the photo was of a set with a green screen behind it, and not a television set actually erected in National Statuary Hall, where Lincoln's desk was once located.

"In case you forgot the sham #January6thcommitteehearings are purely for TV ratings, [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi let The Communist News Network build a full TV set where Abraham Lincoln's desk once stood," Steube tweeted Wednesday, sharing the image of CNN covering the Jan. 6 hearings.

