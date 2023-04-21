Florida City Cancels LGBTQ+ Pride Parade as Ron DeSantis Prepares to Sign Anti-Drag Bill

The Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast, which organizes Pridefest, said they are "disheartened" by the last-minute change

By Angela Wilson
Published on April 21, 2023
Pride flag bearer Missy Basti participates in the 15th annual Miami Beach Pride Parade which celebrates the LGBTQ community on Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Photo: Sean Drakes/Getty

City officials in Port St. Lucie, Florida, have canceled Saturday's LGBTQ+ Pride parade and are restricting other events to be for ages 21 and older in anticipation of Gov. Ron DeSantis signing an anti-drag bill into law.

SB 1438, the "Protection of Children Act," states that businesses and people can be penalized for "knowingly admitting a child to an adult live performance." The legislation has already been passed in the state House and Senate, according to FOX-4. Under the statute, violators can be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor with up to one year of imprisonment and fines.

The Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast, which organizes the annual Pridefest, posted on their Facebook Wednesday, saying they "hope that everyone understands that this is definitely not what we wanted at all and are working with the city to assure our safety as well as produce a positive event."

"The city has decided that with the likelihood that the Governor will sign the latest bill into effect this evening, that we will need to be on the side of caution and has required us to make this necessary change," the post read in part. "We are obviously upset and dishearten that it has come to this. We also regret to announce that we will have to cancel our plans to bring back our beloved parade."

Participants march in the 2022 San Diego Pride Parade on July 16, 2022 in San Diego, California.
Daniel Knighton/Getty

The bill, which still awaits the governor's signature, will restrict other pride events to people 21 years of age and older, as a means to keep children out of drag shows.

The law would also allow the state to void businesses' food and beverage licenses if they allow children into adult performances. Security will reportedly check for identification verifying ages to enforce the new rule.

The organization's Facebook post also announced their plan to hold a "family friendly Party in the Park" event later this year for their younger community members.

"As lawmakers, we are failing the children of Florida if we don't step in and say there are venues in at which performances should not let children in if you have certain content," said bill sponsor Sen. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, per WPTV. "I'm confident that, not only in my district but across the state, parents don't want kids to go into these performances."

The Pridefest parade, which has been open to all ages throughout the years, was highly anticipated as the event resumes for the first time this year since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, TC Palm reports.

Port St. Lucie is located about 110 miles north of Miami.

