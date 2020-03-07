Inside the Emotional Memorial for History-Making Gay Mayor Who Died at 41: 'Justin Never Gave Up'

Image zoom Justin Flippen (left) Courtesy Emily McCrater

Colorful flowers, glistening chandeliers, singing children and a gay choir crooning “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” set the scene as hundreds of mourners gathered to celebrate the life of Justin Flippen, an activist and political up-and-comer who was the mayor of Wilton Manors, Florida, until he died at age 41 from a brain aneurysm last week.

On Friday night at The Venue in nearby Fort Lauderdale, friends and family remembered the man who spent his life fighting for equal rights and representation — a man Pastor Patrick Rogers described as “one of the most special human beings [God] put on Earth.”

After becoming the first openly gay student body president at Florida Atlantic University, Flippen, who died on Feb. 25 on his way to his own City Commission meeting, attended the University of Florida’s law school before climbing the ranks in local politics.

His 2018 mayoral win put Wilton Manors in the history books as only the second city to have an all-LGBTQ City Commission and the first in Florida.

Colleague and friend Raquel Flores previously told PEOPLE he was “their Superman” and “a beacon of light.”

“He was the most honest person that you would have loved to have called your friend,” Flores said.

Gregory Flippen, Justin’s brother, said at Friday’s memorial that he “was full of life, love, and ambition.” Gregory also honored Justin’s “long record of an unequivocal position on equality,” including leading Wilton Manors as the first Florida city to ban “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and ending the discriminatory ban on gay men donating blood.

City Commissioner Julie Carson said that Justin “lived bold and loud, but also quiet and tender. Doing justice, walking humbly throughout his journey in life.” She detailed his efforts on behalf of children, including his book-reading and “I Led The Pledge” programs as well as his Women’s History Month initiative.

She invoked the words of activist Marian Wright Edelman, saying Justin“ believed that public service was the rent he paid for living.”

To that effect, Justin’s young friends Daniel Blenman and Rowan Cannon led a moving Pledge of Allegiance as tears flowed.

Broward Commissioner Nan Rich also honored Justin’s career, citing a recent housing project for the elderly for which he fought passionately.

“Justin never gave up, despite many road blocks, and his efforts were finally rewarded. This is a testament to his leadership and to always serve the least among us,” Rich said. Tom Green, Wilton Manor’s vice mayor, said, “He could win an argument by listening to you.”

Congressman Ted Deutch, a mentor and friend, made a surprise appearance at the gathering, saying, “With all of his decency and kindness and passion and emotion and goodness and love, Justin Flippen was the perfect mayor for Wilton Manors.”

“Justin’s passing reminds us just how fleeting life is,” Deutch said. “If all of us have the opportunity in our years on this planet, however long or tragically short they may be, if all of us can live the kind of life that Justin led — to be the kind of role model, the kind of example that Justin was, if we can do as much in just some small way for our own community that Justin did for his, that would be a tribute to him that we can all be proud of.”

Many mourners also spoke of his love of America; he visited all 50 states and 500 parks by the age of 40.

Rich said, “True patriotism celebrates the hard choices needed to create more opportunity for more people, and the values that guide those choices. Justin was a true patriot.”

All those who spoke also offered poignant nods to Justin’s bright future, now cut short. Commissioner Gary Resnick even joked, “I could see Justin being the first person in the White House to wear a Star Wars costume on Halloween.”

While Commissioner Paul Rolli said Justin had the “talent and skills of 1000 mayors, he will be remembered as a leader who sought solutions by bringing people together to make a positive difference.”

Friend Stephen Ferrante concluded the memorial with a beautiful candle-lighting ceremony, highlighting the tenants Justin lived by: “Stand for something. Choose love. Join in unity. Stay connected. Align words with action. Listen and do rather than speak. Be authentic, be humble. Live with fullness. Nurture children. Strive for excellence. Preserve others.”

Justin is survived by mother and father, three brothers and grandmother, uncles, aunts and cousins.

Instead of flowers or gifts, his family asked for donations to be made to the Justin Flippen Memorial Fund.