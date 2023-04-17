Florida Lawmaker Under Investigation for Allegedly Slapping 25-Year-Old Aide

An outside attorney has been hired to investigate the matter involving Florida state Rep. Fabián Basabe

By
Published on April 17, 2023 04:48 PM
Florida Rep. Fabian Basabe, a Republican, right, walks away as supporters of LGBTQ rights protest outside of his office Friday, April 14, 2023, in North Bay Village, Fla.
Fabian Basabe. Photo: Lynne Sladky/AP

Florida state Rep. Fabián Basabe is under investigation after a 25-year-old aide says the Republican lawmaker slapped them across the face.

CBS News Miami reports that the aide, Nicolas Frevola, claims the incident took place during a Jan. 3 reception following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' inauguration.

Frevola alleged in a statement to CBS that Basabe "had been drinking and was mistaken about something that led him to slap me in the face in front of other people in the room."

"He then told me to stand in the corner," Frevola continued. "I was so embarrassed that I did as he asked."

Frevola added that he didn't speak up previously because "I was horribly embarrassed, and was unsure of my right to do so because Representative Basabe required me to sign an NDA when I started working with him."

A spokesman for Florida state House Speaker Paul Renner confirmed to PEOPLE that an outside attorney has been hired to investigate the matter.

When CBS News Miami asked Basabe for comment, the 45-year-old lawmaker did not deny that his office asks aides to sign non-disclosure agreements, though he said of the slapping allegation, "I don't remember anything like that."

A spokesperson for Basabe did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

As CBS notes, there are separate allegations concerning Frevola, to which Basabe alluded in his interview.

CBS News Miami reports that the other allegations involve state Rep. Carolina Amesty, "who apparently made a claim recently that Frevola tried to run her over with a car last August when Amesty was running against Frevola's mother, Janet Frevola, in the Republican primary for the state House seat in the Orlando area."

Basabe is a former reality star who was a cast member of the 2005 E! show Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive, which centered on a group of privileged children (including Kourtney Kardashian and George Foreman III) working on a Colorado cattle ranch.

He won his seat in the Florida House by less than 250 votes in November 2022 and has courted controversy since taking office.

While he campaigned as being a "pro choice, pro gay marriage" candidate, Basabe raised the ire of the LGBTQ+ community and allies when he voted in favor of an expansion of DeSantis' so-called Don't Say Gay bill.

The Miami New Times reports that, just last week, Basabe confronted LGBTQ+ protesters who demanded he resigned, claiming they were "paid protesters." As other reporters pointed out, Basabe also interacted with critics during a recent pride parade, blowing kisses as he was heckled.

