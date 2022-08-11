Fla. Educators Reminded of New State Curriculum upon Return to School: Observing 'Victims of Communism Day'

As the school year commences in Florida, teachers are being briefed on statewide curriculum changes and updated academic schedules based on the new law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in May.

The law establishes Nov. 7 as "Victims of Communism Day" in an effort to honor "the people that have fallen victim to communist regimes," DeSantis said. "Teaching our students about those atrocities is the best way to ensure that history does not repeat itself," he added.

In addition to acknowledging "Victims of Communism Day," high school students will now receive at least "45 minutes of instruction in their required United States Government class on topics related to communist regimes and how victims suffered at the hands of these regimes," an official statement from DeSantis' office reads.

The day of observation and curriculum will specifically focus on "victims" of communism rather than providing a broad overview of communism typical in a government course.

"While it's fashionable in some circles to whitewash the history of communism, Florida will stand for truth and remain as a beachhead for freedom," DeSantis said.

The Florida governor has received pushback on several new education bills, including a recent lawsuit against the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, which restricts LGBTQ topics in schools. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit write the that bill "effectively silences and erases LGBTQ+ students and families."

Some Florida educators have already been briefed on the "Victims of Communism Day" curriculum and schedule changes and have expressed their frustration and discontent with the new education policy.