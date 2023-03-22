Ron DeSantis Moves to Apply Florida's Restrictive 'Don't Say Gay' Law in High School Classrooms

The controversial law currently restricts lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades 3 and below. Now DeSantis' administration has plans to expand the law to grades 4 through 12

By
Published on March 22, 2023 04:46 PM
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at the Cheyenne Saloon on November 7, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. DeSantis faces U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) in his re-election bid in tomorrow's general election. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via AP)
Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via AP

Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his administration's regulation of Florida schools with a new proposal to expand the divisive "Don't Say Gay" law to cover grades 4 through 12 as well.

In 2022, Florida lawmakers passed a bill to block the classroom discussion of certain LGBTQ topics in the third grade or younger, or "in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

The bill, formally titled "Parental Rights in Education," received widespread, national backlash even before it took effect in July, with critics saying it could have adverse effects on an already marginalized community.

The new proposal takes the bill a step further, forbidding classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, K-12.

The proposal is almost guaranteed to pass, as it will be voted on not by lawmakers but by members of the state Board of Education, who were appointed to their roles by DeSantis himself.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The original bill ignited a feud between DeSantis and Disney World when the company expressed opposition to the polarizing measure.

The bill "should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," the Walt Disney Company said in a statement March 28. "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the Legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that."

The governor responded, attacking Disney as "woke" and saying in a fundraising email that the iconic company "lost any moral authority to tell you what to do."

DeSantis then asked legislators to consider terminating the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special zone enacted in 1967 that gives the company special privileges, including tax exemptions and certain autonomies like providing its own fire, police and other services such as building and maintaining roads, The New York Times reports.

State lawmakers voted in favor of stripping the company of its control of the district, and DeSantis signed the measure into law in February.

DeSantis has made a name for himself in recent years largely by waging culture wars between conservatives and what he deems as "woke" — members of the LGBTQ community and Disney World among them.

The Florida governor handily won reelection in November, amid intense speculation that he might be eyeing higher office — specifically, a run for the U.S. presidency in 2024.

Though DeSantis remains tight-lipped about a possible run for higher office, a political source recently told PEOPLE that he "is popular with Florida Republican voters, which is a good indication of how he would do nationally. He is not afraid to speak out on unpopular issues, and even more important than that, he is not afraid of Donald Trump."

Related Articles
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ron DeSantis Avoids Criticizing Donald Trump in New Book Ahead of Expected 2024 Presidential Rivalry
Ron DeSantis
Fla. Governor Signs Controversial Restrictions on LGBTQ Topics in Class, Denounced as 'Don't Say Gay'
Auli'i Cravalho
'Moana' 's Auli'i Cravalho Urges Disney to 'Listen' and 'Step Up' as 'Don't Say Gay' Law Passes
Revelers celebrate on 7th Avenue during the Tampa Pride Parade in the Ybor City neighborhood on March 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Pride was held in the wake of the passage of Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" Bill.
Florida Teens, Families Sue School Boards Over 'Don't Say Gay' Law: 'Forces Us to Self-Censor'
Luke Bryan, Ron Desantis
Luke Bryan Defends Decision to Invite 'Polarizing' Gov. DeSantis to Announce Hurricane Relief at Florida Show
Ron DeSantis, President Joe Biden
President Biden Says Florida's 'Cruel' Anti-Trans Bills Are 'Close to Sinful': 'What Are They Thinking?'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't want the people on the Holland America's Zandaam where four people died and others are sick to be treated in Florida, saying the state doesn't have the capacity to treat outsiders as the coronavirus outbreak spreads Virus Outbreak Florida, Miami Gardens, United States - 30 Mar 2020
What to Know About Florida's Controversial New Bill Banning LGBTQ Topics in Schools
Sen. Randy McNally
Tennessee's No. 2 Republican Repeatedly Gushes over Gay Man's NSFW Instagram Photos: 'No Intention of Stopping'
Sen. Shevrin Jones
Florida's First Openly Gay State Senator Speaks Out on 'Don't Say Gay' Bill
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Human Rights Campaign Releases Full-Page Ad of Gov. Bill Lee in Drag After Anti-Drag Bill Becomes Law
Rupaul
RuPaul Condemns GOP 'Stunt Queens' Imposing Drag Bans: 'Bullies Are Incompetent at Solving Real Issues'
Gabrielle Union attends the premiere of Disney's "Cheaper By The Dozen" on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Gabrielle Union Criticizes Disney and Corporations' Response to Anti-LGBTQ Bill: 'Damage Is Done'
Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights Campaign to draw attention to anti-drag bills in the Tennessee legislature, on in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Becomes First State to Pass Legislation Restricting Drag Shows
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Fact Check: Did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Mandate Female Athletes to Divulge Menstrual Cycle Details?
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Administration Blocks AP African American History Course From High Schools
disney 50th anniversary
Florida Governor Wants Legislators to End Disney World's Longstanding Privileges