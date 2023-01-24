Florida Rep. Greg Steube Fractured Pelvis and Punctured Lung in 'Serious' Ladder Fall

The congressman wrote Monday that he's "grateful for everyone's prayers and well-wishes" as he recovers from the 25-foot fall, which he says also led to several torn ligaments in his neck

By
Published on January 24, 2023 12:01 PM
Florida Congressman Says He Fractured Pelvis, Punctured Lung in 25-Foot Ladder Fall
Photo: Rep Greg Steube/Twitter

Florida Rep. Greg Steube is back home and recovering from "a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments" in his neck after being hospitalized last week when he fell 25 feet from a ladder outside his home.

In a photo posted to Twitter Monday, 44-year-old Steube could be seen wearing a neck brace and lying on his couch, while two of his dogs sat on his lap (and another looked on from next to the couch).

"I am blessed to have a great support team in my wife Jennifer as well as numerous friends and family, including the Steube pups!" Steube captioned the photo, noting that he was "grateful for everyone's prayers and well-wishes" as he recovers.

The Florida lawmaker added that he "will be sidelined in Sarasota for several weeks," but will continue to carry out "as many of my congressional duties as possible, and our DC and district staff continue to be readily available to assist Floridians in FL-17."

"I'm eager to rejoin my colleagues in Washington as soon as possible!" he added.

Greg Steube
Rep. Greg Steube. Michael Brochstein/Sipa/AP

A series of posts shared on Steube's Twitter account last week detailed how the congressman "was knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his Sarasota property" on Wednesday afternoon.

The tweets continued: "The Congressman spent the night in the ICU where several serious injuries are still under assessment but not life threatening at this time. He is making progress and in good spirits."

Steube's office added a thank you to first responders, medical personnel, and "the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911."

Steube was reportedly found by a staffer for fellow Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan who, shortly after news of the accident was made public, voiced his support for the third-term lawmaker and Florida's 17th Congressional District representative by tweeting: "Horrible to hear about @RepGregSteube's accident earlier today. Sandy and I are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and prayers and wishing him a very speedy recovery."

Rep. Steube currently serves on the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs committees. Before stepping into congress in 2019, he served in the Florida state Senate for two years and was a member of the Florida state House for six years.

