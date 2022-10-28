Doug Emhoff hopes his unprecedented role as second gentleman of the United States shows other men that emotionally supporting their loved ones doesn't negate their masculinity.

In an exclusive clip from Emhoff's upcoming interview with CNN, the longtime lawyer speaks about trying to break down gender stigmas in his supporting role to Vice President Kamala Harris.

"There's this toxicity, this masculine idea of what a man is that's out there that is just not correct," Emhoff tells anchor Dana Bash. "And that's something that you really see when you're doing this [job]."

Emhoff notes that not all men would feel comfortable in his position, leaving his career behind to support his wife full-time and carry out the duties of a world leader's spouse. He hopes to "push back" on the notion that being married to a woman with a bigger job than yourself somehow makes you less tough.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff reads The Very Hungry Caterpillar to Massachusetts preschoolers. Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

"Masculinity is loving your family, caring about your family and being there for your family and supporting them each and every way," he tells Bash in the clip, obtained exclusively by PEOPLE. "And no one would say I'm not tough and no one would ever accuse me of not being there and sticking up for those that I love, but I also care about people. I'm compassionate, empathetic."

He adds: "So we're kind of mixing up this concept that if somehow a man shows kindness or empathy or consideration for others, that's somehow not masculine and that is just not okay. That's just not true."

"One thing I noticed over the years in doing a slew of interviews with successful women is that for them to excel in all ways, their partners need to be ok with living in their professional shadow," Bash tells PEOPLE. "Sometimes men say they're okay with that — but then when the woman gets all the attention it's ego crushing. Doug Emhoff and I talked about that — the kind of conversation that doesn't happen enough but must for women to have true equality."

Elsewhere in the new sit-down interview, which takes place in the second family's residence at the Naval Observatory, Emhoff opens up about leaving his career as a successful lawyer to move to Washington, and breaking a number of barriers alongside his wife as the first male spouse of a vice president — and the first of Jewish faith. He also talks to Bash about his relationship with Harris and bringing her into his children's lives.

CNN will its full interview, titled Being…The Second Gentleman, on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 8pm E.T.

The latest installment in CNN's Being... series will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps, or CNNgo where available. The episode will also be available On Demand beginning Sunday, Oct. 30, to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.