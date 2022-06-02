“To the people of the United States, do not get used to this war,” Olena Zelenska said on Good Morning America Thursday

First Lady of Ukraine Opens Up About War in Exclusive Robin Roberts Interview: 'Don't Get Used to Our Pain'

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska is speaking out amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.

In an ABC News interview which aired on Good Morning America Thursday, Zelenska asked Americans to "not get used to this war."

"Otherwise, we are risking a never-ending war and this is not something we would like to have," she told GMA co-host Robin Roberts, 61, who traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, for the conversation. "Don't get used to our pain."

Zelenska also opened up about the "enormous support" Ukraine has received from around the world.

"It's really important, because you feel you're not alone," she shared.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced a security package that will allow the U.S. to "keep providing Ukraine with more of the weapons that they are using so effectively to repel Russian attacks."

Zelenska said the country is grateful for the support but they still "hope and wait for more assistance to come."

She added Jill Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine on Mother's Day was noticed by the people of Ukraine.

"I finally managed to see her face-to-face, and it was a tremendously courageous action that she has made," she said. "She came to the country which is at war, and the people of Ukraine, they highly appreciated that."

Zelenska also told Roberts that giving land to Russia is "like conceding a freedom."

"Even if we would consider territories, the aggressor would not stop at that," she explained. "He would continue pressing, he would continue launching more and more steps forward, more and more attacks against our territory."

Zelenska shared how the war has impacted her own family — particularly President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — saying, "We said goodbye to one another on the very first day. And over the next two months, we only had a chance to speak via the phone."

Amid the separation, she remains "proud" of her husband even if his decision to run for president was "unexpected."

"There's one trait about Volodymyr that's very important — he likes to change things around himself," she shared. "And that's why I clearly realized that there wouldn't be anything even closely related to the word boring when you were staying with him."

Zelenaska said she wants to "keep on working to do my own part in order to ... get closer to our victory."

"I realized that I have to be strong, that I have to be courageous, that I have to support him," she said.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. President Zelenskyy has called for peace talks — so far unsuccessfully — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."