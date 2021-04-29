A 'Dreamer,' Educator & an Activist Touched by Violence: Meet Jill Biden's Guests for President's Speech

The first lady's guests for the evening are watching remotely, though the White House held a virtual reception for them earlier Wednesday

Prisoners-turned-advocates, noted police officers and celebrated students (and even Rush Limbaugh) have all been part of the annual tradition of joining the first lady when a president addresses Congress.

President Joe Biden's first speech to both chambers of Congress, on Wednesday night, has a different guest list as a pandemic-era precaution. Attendance was sharply reduced to about 200, down from some 1,600 for past addresses, according to NBC News.

That means First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's guests for the evening are watching remotely — though the White House held a virtual reception for them earlier Wednesday, reflecting how the invitees have an importance beyond themselves as faces for the administration's political priorities.

The first lady's five guests include:

Maria-Isabel Ballivian, whom the White House described as an "innovative educator, senior administrator, trainer, and advocate" who is the executive director of the ACCA Child Development Center, serving at-risk kids in Virginia. Dr. Biden, a community college teacher, has made education is a key part of her work in the East Wing and is the first first lady with a job outside of her unpaid duties.

Javier Quiroz Castro is a nurse and "dreamer" protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals because his parents brought him from Mexico as a boy, the White House said, noting he is a frontline worker in Texas. Immigration has quickly defined the Biden administration, in part because of a sharp increase in unaccompanied minors at the southern border, while the president seeks solutions to a problem that has stymied his predecessors.

Stella Keating, a sophomore from Washington state, was the first transgender teenager to testify before the Senate, according to the White House, which said their legacy of activism stretches back to age 9. In contrast to Donald Trump, President Biden has embraced LGBTQ rights.

Theron Rutyna, of Wisconsin, "has been working with all Tribal communities in the state to secure funding to bring broadband access to these mostly rural communities," the White House says. Indigenous communities were key constituencies in Biden's election win last fall and he made history by appointing New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland as the first Native American to join a Cabinet.

Tatiana Washington's life was shadowed by gun violence when her aunt was killed in a murder-suicide by her aunt's husband in 2017, according to the White House. A Wisconsin native, Washington is an activist for reducing gun violence who worked on the March for Our Lives and Wisconsin Black Lives Matter. Earlier this month, the president announced several executive actions on gun violence while urging Congress — who is persistently divided on the issue — to take more permanent action.

The president's speech, though not technically a State of the Union (which he will give next year), is expected to have similar breadth and outline how he wants to lead the country through the remainder of COVID-19 while extolling the importance of his sweeping new legislative proposals.