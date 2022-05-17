First Lady Jill Biden Addresses Parents Amid Nationwide Formula Shortage in New PSA: 'You're Not Alone'

The first lady says in a new PSA that the administration recognizes the frustrations of American parents — and that the Biden administration is "working around the clock to get you what you need"

Dr. Jill Biden is addressing the nationwide shortages of baby formula, saying in a new Public Service Announcement that the administration recognizes the frustrations of American parents — and that the Biden administration is "working around the clock to get you what you need."

"Becoming a mom or dad means falling in love deeper than you ever thought possible," Dr. Biden, 70, says in the PSA. "And in those first few months of sleepless nights, of endless diapers and dirty dishes…and worrying about every little danger, your love can feel like the only thing that keeps you going."

She continues: "I want you to know that you're doing an incredible job—even if you don't always feel that way. And I know you are worried about how you are going to feed your baby. The President sees you, he hears you, and his team is working around the clock to get you what you need."

Dr. Biden appears in the PSA alongside Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who shares that he understands the frustrations firsthand, as he is the parent of young children.

"You should know that the president has been working tirelessly to increase the supply. He's worked with manufacturers to increase their production capacity," Murthy says. "He's also worked those same manufacturers and the FDA to get the closed factory back online with strict safety standards. And finally, he's worked with the FDA and partners to import supply from abroad safely."

The two go on to outline steps parents can take amid the shortage, such as using a different brand of formula "than the one you're used to," and noting that the administration has increased supply from imported formula, meaning parents see new brands at their local stores.

"I know that can feel like a big change and be scary, but all infant formula on the shelf is safe for your baby," Dr. Murthy says. "All formula will meet the FDA's gold standard and only safe formula will come to American shelves."

Dr. Murthy adds that parents shouldn't water down formula or make their own at home in an effort to extend the formula they might have at home, and to visit HHS.GOV/formula for more information.

"I know that you have questions. Any parent would," Dr. Biden continues. "So, call your pediatrician. They can provide you the best, most updated advice. And share this with your friends, to help them as well. Most of all, know that we're here for you and you're not alone."

While the shortages of some formulas first emerged late last year, amid the pandemic, they've worsened in recent months due to challenges with the supply chain, product recalls by some American manufacturers and inflation.

Biden is taking steps to ameliorate effects of the shortage, the White House said last week, after Abbott Nutrition, the nation's largest manufacturer of infant formula, recalled products made in a Michigan plant back in late February due to possible contamination of cronobacter and salmonella.

Abbott Nutrition released a statement Friday, outlining steps it has taken since February to "get as much product into the hands of parents as we can."