A Look Back at First Ladies' Inauguration Day Outfits Over the Years

As First Lady Jill Biden's two looks find a place in history, see how Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and more dressed for the presidents' big days

By Kate Hogan
Published on January 25, 2023 05:21 PM
01 of 08

Dr. Jill Biden, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wave while standing at the North Portico of The White House after Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch a fireworks show on the National Mall from the Truman Balcony at the White House January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty (2)

On Jan. 25, 2023, Dr. Jill Biden became enshrined in American history when she gave her 2021 inauguration attire to the Smithsonian's popular First Ladies Collection.

Uniquely, her two looks included matching masks, forever a sign of the COVID-19 pandemic that was still going when her husband, Joe Biden, was inaugurated as president.

The First Lady's daytime look, by Alexandra O'Neill of Markarian, was "an ocean blue wool tapered tweed dress, hand embellished with pearls and crystals in a delicate floral pattern, with its matching overcoat accented by a dark blue velvet collar and cuffs," per the Smithsonian.

Her Gabriela Hearst dress for the virtual nighttime celebration was, per the institute, "an ivory silk wool cady dress and an ivory double-breasted cashmere coat, with embroidery reflecting the federal flowers from every state and territory of the U.S. as a symbol of unity."

02 of 08

Melania Trump, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: First lady Melania Trump waves to supporters in the inaugural parade on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images); WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the Freedom Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump will attend a series of balls to cap his Inauguration day. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images)
Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty (2)

For Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, Melania Trump chose a powder-blue Ralph Lauren ensemble with matching gloves and heels. At nighttime, she changed into a structured white gown by French designer Hervé Pierre.

03 of 08

Michelle Obama, 2013

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: First lady Michelle Obama arrives during the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was re-elected for a second term as President of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images); US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama attend the Commander-in-Chief's Ball, honoring US service members and their families, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)
Win McNamee/Getty; JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty

At Barack Obama's second inauguration, Michelle Obama wore a tailored Thom Browne coat dress with black boots and purple gloves. At night, she switched into a custom Jason Wu gown in a vibrant red hue.

04 of 08

Michelle Obama, 2009

WASHINGTON - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave as they walk in the inaugural parade following his inauguration as the 44th President of the United States of America on January 20, 2009 in Washington, D.C. Obama is the first African-American to be elected to the office of President in the history of the U.S. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images); First Lady Michelle Obama during the Midatlantic Regional Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, January 20, 2009. Obama was sworn in as the 44th US president earlier in the day. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty; SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

For her first big Washington, D.C., moment, Obama chose a daytime set by Cuban American designer Isabel Toledo, followed by a memorable one-shoulder Jason Wu gown in white.

05 of 08

Laura Bush, 2005

US Presidential George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush wave to the crowd during the Inaugural Parade along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/POOL/Doug MILLS/bp/dec (Photo by DOUG MILLS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); KRT US NEWS STORY SLUGGED: INAUGURATION KRT PHOTOGRAPH BY CHIP SOMODEVILLA/KRT (January 20) WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush wave to the crowd at the Texas and Wyoming Inaugural Ball on Thursday, January 20, 2005, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP/Getty; Chip Somodevilla/MCT/Tribune News Service/Getty

Oscar de la Renta did double duty for Laura Bush in 2005, designing a winter white cashmere coat and dress for the daytime and a shimmering silver and blue tulle gown for the evening events.

06 of 08

Laura Bush, 2001

384547 02: United States President George W. Bush, 2nd left, First Lady Laura Bush, left, and former President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton pause while exiting the Capitol building following the presidential inauguration ceremony January 20, 2001 in Washington, DC. (Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers); 384555 01: First Lady Laura Bush attends the Texas, Wyoming Inaugural Ball January 20, 2001 in Washington DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Newsmakers)
David McNew/Newsmakers; Joe Raedle/Newsmakers

In her first outing as first lady, Bush wore a blue suit by Texas designer Michael Faircloth. In the evening, she went a bit bolder in a red Chantilly lace gown, also by Faircloth.

07 of 08

Hillary Clinton, 1997

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 21: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images NEWS - PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION - 1993 "Gallery" Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images); (Original Caption) Hillary at one of the balls celebrating the Presidential Inauguration. (Photo by © Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Getty; Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Getty

As with Laura Bush after her, Hillary Clinton tapped Oscar de la Renta for her 1997 looks: a feminine pink coat for day and a sparkling, form-fitting caped gown for night.

08 of 08

Hillary Clinton, 1993

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ed Reinke/AP/Shutterstock (6001393a) Tipper Gore, wife of Vice President Gore, left, Chelsea Clinton, daughter of President Clinton, center, and Hillary Clinton, wife of the president, look on during the inaugural ceremony on Capitol Hill Wednesday Clinton Inauguration 1993, Washington, USA; US President Bill Clinton (l) in a picture taken 20 January 1993 in Washington, DC, holds First Lady Hillary Clinton during an on stage dance as they stopped by the Arkansas inaugural ball. (Photo by J. DAVID AKE / AFP) (Photo by J. DAVID AKE/AFP via Getty Images)
Ed Reinke/AP/Shutterstock; DAVID AKE/AFP/Getty

Little Rock-based designer Sarah Phillips created both of Clinton's inaugural looks, which began with a blue suit (and Darcy Creech hat) and ended with a beaded violet evening gown made with costume creator Barbara Matera Ltd.

