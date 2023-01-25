Politics A Look Back at First Ladies' Inauguration Day Outfits Over the Years As First Lady Jill Biden's two looks find a place in history, see how Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and more dressed for the presidents' big days By Kate Hogan Published on January 25, 2023 05:21 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 08 Dr. Jill Biden, 2021 Chip Somodevilla/Getty (2) On Jan. 25, 2023, Dr. Jill Biden became enshrined in American history when she gave her 2021 inauguration attire to the Smithsonian's popular First Ladies Collection. Uniquely, her two looks included matching masks, forever a sign of the COVID-19 pandemic that was still going when her husband, Joe Biden, was inaugurated as president. The First Lady's daytime look, by Alexandra O'Neill of Markarian, was "an ocean blue wool tapered tweed dress, hand embellished with pearls and crystals in a delicate floral pattern, with its matching overcoat accented by a dark blue velvet collar and cuffs," per the Smithsonian. Her Gabriela Hearst dress for the virtual nighttime celebration was, per the institute, "an ivory silk wool cady dress and an ivory double-breasted cashmere coat, with embroidery reflecting the federal flowers from every state and territory of the U.S. as a symbol of unity." 02 of 08 Melania Trump, 2017 Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty (2) For Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, Melania Trump chose a powder-blue Ralph Lauren ensemble with matching gloves and heels. At nighttime, she changed into a structured white gown by French designer Hervé Pierre. 03 of 08 Michelle Obama, 2013 Win McNamee/Getty; JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty At Barack Obama's second inauguration, Michelle Obama wore a tailored Thom Browne coat dress with black boots and purple gloves. At night, she switched into a custom Jason Wu gown in a vibrant red hue. 04 of 08 Michelle Obama, 2009 Doug Mills-Pool/Getty; SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty For her first big Washington, D.C., moment, Obama chose a daytime set by Cuban American designer Isabel Toledo, followed by a memorable one-shoulder Jason Wu gown in white. 05 of 08 Laura Bush, 2005 DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP/Getty; Chip Somodevilla/MCT/Tribune News Service/Getty Oscar de la Renta did double duty for Laura Bush in 2005, designing a winter white cashmere coat and dress for the daytime and a shimmering silver and blue tulle gown for the evening events. 06 of 08 Laura Bush, 2001 David McNew/Newsmakers; Joe Raedle/Newsmakers In her first outing as first lady, Bush wore a blue suit by Texas designer Michael Faircloth. In the evening, she went a bit bolder in a red Chantilly lace gown, also by Faircloth. 07 of 08 Hillary Clinton, 1997 Getty; Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Getty As with Laura Bush after her, Hillary Clinton tapped Oscar de la Renta for her 1997 looks: a feminine pink coat for day and a sparkling, form-fitting caped gown for night. 08 of 08 Hillary Clinton, 1993 Ed Reinke/AP/Shutterstock; DAVID AKE/AFP/Getty Little Rock-based designer Sarah Phillips created both of Clinton's inaugural looks, which began with a blue suit (and Darcy Creech hat) and ended with a beaded violet evening gown made with costume creator Barbara Matera Ltd.