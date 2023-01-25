A Look Back at First Ladies' Inauguration Day Outfits Over the Years

01 of 08

Dr. Jill Biden, 2021

Chip Somodevilla/Getty (2)

On Jan. 25, 2023, Dr. Jill Biden became enshrined in American history when she gave her 2021 inauguration attire to the Smithsonian's popular First Ladies Collection.

Uniquely, her two looks included matching masks, forever a sign of the COVID-19 pandemic that was still going when her husband, Joe Biden, was inaugurated as president.

The First Lady's daytime look, by Alexandra O'Neill of Markarian, was "an ocean blue wool tapered tweed dress, hand embellished with pearls and crystals in a delicate floral pattern, with its matching overcoat accented by a dark blue velvet collar and cuffs," per the Smithsonian.

Her Gabriela Hearst dress for the virtual nighttime celebration was, per the institute, "an ivory silk wool cady dress and an ivory double-breasted cashmere coat, with embroidery reflecting the federal flowers from every state and territory of the U.S. as a symbol of unity."