Photos of First Ladies Greeting the Official White House Christmas Tree

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree! These photos of former First Ladies of the United States welcoming official White House Christmas trees through the years will get you into the holiday spirit 

By Andrea Wurzburger November 24, 2021 07:58 AM

1995

Credit: JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP via Getty

Hillary Clinton welcomed the White House Christmas tree — which was brought to the White House in a horse-drawn carriage — in a festive red ensemble. 

1997

Credit: PAUL RICHARDS/AFP via Getty

In 1997, the First Lady addressed the crowd as she welcomed in another tree. 

1998

Credit: JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP via Getty

In 1998, the First Lady spent some time with Santa Claus as they greeted the White House Christmas tree. 

1999

Credit: JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP via Getty

In 1999, Santa was back to supervise the tree's arrival. 

2000

Credit: STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty

In 2000, Clinton welcomed the tree for a final time. 

2001

Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty

In 2001, First Lady Laura Bush wore a coordinating reed skirt suit while accepting the White House Christmas Tree for the first time. 

2002

Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty

In 2002, she welcomed an 18-foot tall Noble fir into the White House. 

2003

Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty

In 2003, the First Lady looked festive in a red ensemble while inspecting the White House Christmas tree. 

2004

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

Laura Bush donned a green coat to accept the Christmas tree in 2004. 

2005

Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

In 2005, the First Lady smiled as she accepted the official White House Christmas tree. 

2006

Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

In 2006, Laura Bush was accompanied by the Botek family, whose farm in Pennsylvania won the National Christmas Tree Grand Championship. 

2007

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

In 2007, Laura Bush donned a pink coat to welcome the Fraser fir from North Carolina. 

2008

Credit: Brendan Smialowski/Getty

In 2008 Laura Bush welcomed the White House Christmas tree for the final time. 

2009

Credit: Marvin Joseph/The The Washington Post via Getty

Their first Christmas in the White House! Malia and Sasha helped their mom, Michelle Obama,  welcome the official White House Christmas tree in 2009. 

2010

Credit: TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty

The First Lady, Malia and Sasha Obama smiled while taking a look at the 2010 Christmas tree. 

2011

Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty

In 2011, Michelle, Sasha and Malia Obama took a look at their Christmas tree as it made its arrival. Their dog, Bo, was there to supervise, of course. 

2012

Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty

In 2012, Michelle Obama sniffed the Christmas tree before it headed into the White House. 

2013

Credit: Leigh Vogel/WireImage

In 2013, the family brought their new pup Sunny and Bo (who was an old pro at greeting the tree) along. The dogs wore matching, festive bandanas for the occasion. 

2014

Credit: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty

Michelle Obama gestured to the crowd about how big the 2015 Christmas tree was as her daughters, Malia and Sasha, and dogs, Sunny and Bo, looked on. The pups also wore matching jingle bells for the occasion. 

2015

Credit: YURI GRIPAS/AFP via Getty

Sunny and Bo were back to help their mom inspect the 2015 White House Christmas tree. 

2016

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

Michelle Obama's nephews, Austin and Aaron Robinson, helped her welcome the Christmas tree for the last time. They were all smiles as they accepted the 19-foot tree from Wisconsin. 

2017

Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty

In 2017, Melania Trump was accompanied by Barron Trump to check out the official White House Christmas tree for the first time.

2018

Credit: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty

In 2018, Donald Trump accompanied Melania Trump to view the arrival of that year's White House Christmas tree. 

2019

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

In 2019, Melania Trump welcomed the tree once more — this time, it came from Pennsylvania. 

2020

Credit: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty

Melania Trump greeted the 2020 Christmas tree, which was grown in Oregon. 

2021

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

Jill Biden waved to the crowd as she greeted the eighteen-foot Fraser fir — which was grown in North Carolina — that would be the White House's official Christmas tree. 

