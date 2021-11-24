Photos of First Ladies Greeting the Official White House Christmas Tree
O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree! These photos of former First Ladies of the United States welcoming official White House Christmas trees through the years will get you into the holiday spirit
1995
Hillary Clinton welcomed the White House Christmas tree — which was brought to the White House in a horse-drawn carriage — in a festive red ensemble.
1997
In 1997, the First Lady addressed the crowd as she welcomed in another tree.
1998
In 1998, the First Lady spent some time with Santa Claus as they greeted the White House Christmas tree.
1999
In 1999, Santa was back to supervise the tree's arrival.
2000
In 2000, Clinton welcomed the tree for a final time.
2001
In 2001, First Lady Laura Bush wore a coordinating reed skirt suit while accepting the White House Christmas Tree for the first time.
2002
In 2002, she welcomed an 18-foot tall Noble fir into the White House.
2003
In 2003, the First Lady looked festive in a red ensemble while inspecting the White House Christmas tree.
2004
Laura Bush donned a green coat to accept the Christmas tree in 2004.
2005
In 2005, the First Lady smiled as she accepted the official White House Christmas tree.
2006
In 2006, Laura Bush was accompanied by the Botek family, whose farm in Pennsylvania won the National Christmas Tree Grand Championship.
2007
In 2007, Laura Bush donned a pink coat to welcome the Fraser fir from North Carolina.
2008
In 2008 Laura Bush welcomed the White House Christmas tree for the final time.
2009
Their first Christmas in the White House! Malia and Sasha helped their mom, Michelle Obama, welcome the official White House Christmas tree in 2009.
2010
The First Lady, Malia and Sasha Obama smiled while taking a look at the 2010 Christmas tree.
2011
In 2011, Michelle, Sasha and Malia Obama took a look at their Christmas tree as it made its arrival. Their dog, Bo, was there to supervise, of course.
2012
In 2012, Michelle Obama sniffed the Christmas tree before it headed into the White House.
2013
In 2013, the family brought their new pup Sunny and Bo (who was an old pro at greeting the tree) along. The dogs wore matching, festive bandanas for the occasion.
2014
Michelle Obama gestured to the crowd about how big the 2015 Christmas tree was as her daughters, Malia and Sasha, and dogs, Sunny and Bo, looked on. The pups also wore matching jingle bells for the occasion.
2015
Sunny and Bo were back to help their mom inspect the 2015 White House Christmas tree.
2016
Michelle Obama's nephews, Austin and Aaron Robinson, helped her welcome the Christmas tree for the last time. They were all smiles as they accepted the 19-foot tree from Wisconsin.
2017
In 2017, Melania Trump was accompanied by Barron Trump to check out the official White House Christmas tree for the first time.
2018
In 2018, Donald Trump accompanied Melania Trump to view the arrival of that year's White House Christmas tree.
2019
In 2019, Melania Trump welcomed the tree once more — this time, it came from Pennsylvania.
2020
Melania Trump greeted the 2020 Christmas tree, which was grown in Oregon.
2021
Jill Biden waved to the crowd as she greeted the eighteen-foot Fraser fir — which was grown in North Carolina — that would be the White House's official Christmas tree.