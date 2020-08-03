Finland's Prime Minister Weds Her Longtime Love: 'Of All the People, You're Right for Me'

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin brought some much-needed romance — and beauty — into the world on Saturday.

The 34-year-old, who became the world’s youngest head of state in December, married former soccer player Markus Räikkönen at Kesäranta, the prime minister’s official residence, in front of close friends and family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple dated for 16 years and share daughter Emma Amalia Marin, 2 ½.

“Yesterday we said to each other ‘I Do,’ " the prime minister posted on Instagram on Sunday, according to a translation, alongside an image of her and her new husband, also 34, who now works in marketing.

“I am happy and grateful that I get to share my life with the man I love,” Marin continued. “We have seen and experienced a lot together, shared joys and sorrows, and supported each other at the bottom and in the storm."

"We have lived together in our youth, grown up and grown older to our beloved daughter," she wrote. "Of all the people, you're right for me. Thank you for being by my side.”

Image zoom From left: Sanna Marin and Markus Räikkönen Amanda Lehtola

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Marin's swearing in as prime minister on Dec. 10 ushered in a remarkable moment in Finnish — and world — politics.

In addition to being the country's youngest leader and the third-ever female prime minister, she also took the helm of a coalition government composed of five different parties, all led by women.

Four of the party leaders are also under 40: Along with Marin, Centre Party leader Katri Kulmuni is 32; Green Party chief Maria Ohisalo is 35; and Left Alliance leader Li Andersson is 33. (The Swedish People’s Party leader Anna-Maja Henriksson is 56.)

Image zoom From left: Markus Räikkönen and Sanna Marin Minttu Saarni

In fitting style, Marin took the time this weekend to thank to "wonderful women who made our day unforgettable," after she tied the knot on Saturday — in this case the gratitude was directed toward her photographer, dress designer and florist rather than her political colleagues.