Finland's Prime Minister Apologizes for Late Night of Clubbing After Colleague Tests Positive for COVID
Sanna Martin, 36, didn’t break any rules because she is vaccinated but missed a text message advising her to voluntarily isolate when she left her phone at home
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin has apologized for missing a text message sent to her phone advising her to isolate after a colleague tested positive for COVID-19.
Marin didn't get the alert on Saturday night because she'd left her phone at home to go clubbing.
Earlier she was informed that a close contact, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, had tested positive.
"I should have used better judgment and also checked the instructions I received," Marin, 36, said, according to reports. "I am sorry that I did not understand this."
Although she didn't break any rules because she is fully vaccinated, critics said Marin acted irresponsibly by going out rather than voluntarily staying home and away from people until she tested negative for the virus.
Marin reportedly went to Butcher's nightclub in Helsinki and stayed until 4 a.m. When she saw the text message on Sunday, Marin sought a COVID test and the results came back negative, the BBC reports.
She was photographed without a mask at the club.
A member of the Social Democrat Party, Marin was elected Finland's prime minister by parliament in 2019, making her the youngest politician to lead a country at the time.
Finland's vaccination rate is above 75 percent, according to Reuters.
The next parliamentary election in the Nordic country isn't scheduled until 2023 but Marin's leadership in the five-party coalition government is not guaranteed.
Marin became the world's youngest head of state in December 2020.
In addition to being the country's youngest leader and the third-ever female prime minister, she also took the helm of a coalition government composed of five different parties, all led by women.