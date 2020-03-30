California Governor Says Federal Government Sent 170 Broken Ventilators, but They're Being Fixed

Image zoom California Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday the federal government sent 170 “broken ventilators” to the state amid its ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But, he told reporters, “Rather than lamenting about it, rather than complaining about it, rather than pointing fingers, rather than generating headlines in order to generate more stress and anxiety, we got a car and a truck.”

Newsom, 52, was speaking Saturday at Bloom Energy, a California electricity company where the ventilators were being repaired.

“We had those 170 brought here to this facility at 8 a.m. this morning, and they are quite literally working on those ventilators right now,” he said.

Governors in states with the most coronavirus cases so far, like California and New York, have been asking Donald Trump‘s administration for additional ventilators even as the president has questioned whether states needed the amount of medical equipment they’ve been requesting.

“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be,” Trump, 73, told Sean Hannity last Thursday, referencing a request from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators,” Trump said then. “You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’ ”

The novel coronavirus causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness, which makes it hard to breathe and in some cases results in severe pneumonia. Ventilators help pump oxygen into a patient’s debilitated lungs, helping them breathe.

As the number of cases has escalated, officials have urged people to stay home to slow new infections so as not to overwhelm hospital resources — including what has been a limited supply of ventilators. (That number is meant to be increasing, the Trump administration says.)

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking with reporters on March 4 after the first coronavirus death was reported in California.

There were about 142,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. as of Monday morning and about 2,480 deaths, according to a New York Times tracker.

The Los Angeles Times reports that there have been 37 deaths and at least 2,100 cases of the virus in L.A. County, where Gov. Newsom said the faulty ventilators were shipped. Across the state, 133 deaths had been linked to the coronavirus and the number of cases is expected to hit its peak there, and in New York, in the coming weeks.

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the broken ventilators.

Newsom said over the weekend the ventilators would be repaired and back in L.A. by Monday.

President Donald Trump

Some state leaders have criticized the Trump administration for its response to the virus, especially in the wake of Trump claiming in late February that his opponents were trying to politicize the virus as a “hoax,” which he had also downplayed compared to the flu. His tone has grown more serious in recent weeks.

The president suggested Friday that he wouldn’t work with governors who weren’t “appreciative” of his work, while reporters questioned Trump about why appreciation was important in a time of a global crisis throughout the weekend.

“All I want them to do, very simple, I want them to be appreciative,” Trump said. “I don’t want them to say things that aren’t true. I want them to be appreciative. We’ve done a great job.”

Trump has called on private companies to step in and help build more ventilators in recent weeks, using a wartime order to force General Motors to switch its manufacturing toward the effort. The company had already started to transition its workforce to building ventilators, according to The New York Times, while Trump tweeted Friday that the company wasn’t building enough and that it was strong-arming the government.

Newsom said Saturday that California took it upon itself to manage the ventilator error.

“That’s the spirit of California. That’s the spirit of this moment,” he said. “Take responsibility, take ownership and take it upon ourselves to meet this moment head on.”

