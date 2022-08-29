FBI Investigating Woman Who Allegedly Faked Wealthy Heiress Persona, Mingled with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Inna Yashchyshyn reportedly claimed her name was Anna de Rothschild and posed with Trump and members of his inner circle at the resort where FBI agents recently retrieved classified documents

By
Aaron Parsley
Aaron Parsley

Aaron Parsley has been a part of PEOPLE's digital team for more than 15 years. Based in Austin, he now covers crime and political news, including national and local elected officials, candidates, policymakers, activists, campaigns, elections, scandals, speeches, and other political events. He has a M.A. in Journalism from New York University and studied Spanish Literature at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Aaron is a runner and loves reading history and dystopian fiction. He is also a huge Miranda Lambert fan.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022 02:38 PM
Inna Yashchyshyn aka Anna de Rothschild at Mar-a-Lago . Credit OCCRP
Photo: OCCRP

U.S. officials are reportedly investigating a woman who allegedly claimed to be a member of the famed Rothschild family during visits to Mar-a-Lago, where she met former President Donald Trump and mingled with members of his inner circle.

In May 2021, Anna de Rothschild drove a new Mercedes Benz AMG G63 through the gates of Mar-a-Lago — Trump's Palm Beach, Fla., home that is now the epicenter of a criminal investigation into the former president's alleged mishandling of classified White House documents — during one of multiple trips to the property.

She told guests and members of Trump's private club that she was an heiress of the wealthy European banking family with ties to elite real estate developers, according to a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

The woman later posed for photos with the former president and a close ally of his, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, on a golf course near Mar-a-Lago in addition to meeting with Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and other Trump associates.

"Anna, you're a Rothschild — you can afford $1 million for a picture with you and Trump," a man said as she swung a golf club in video footage obtained by the Post-Gazette.

But Anna is not a Rothschild. In fact, her name is Inna Yashchyshyn and she's reportedly a Russian-speaking Ukrainian immigrant and the 33-year-old daughter of an Illinois truck driver.

"It wasn't just dropping the family name. She talked about vineyards and family estates and growing up in Monaco," former investment banker and author John LeFevre told OCCRP of Yashchyshyn's alleged ruse.

"Everyone was eating it up," added LeFevre, who said he met poolside with the woman he was told was a Rothschild heiress.

As part of its investigation, the FBI obtained copies of fake passports from the U.S. and Canada that bear Yashchyshyn's photo and the name she used at Mar-a-Lago.

Mar-a-Lago resort
Mar-a-Lago Club. Joe Raedle/Getty

The Post-Gazette also published images of a Florida driver's license for "Anna de Rothschild" that indicates she used an address for a $13 million Miami Beach mansion where she has never lived.

"I think there is some misunderstanding," Yashchyshyn told the news outlet during an interview, in which she claimed she didn't know Anna de Rothschild and that the documents with that name were fabricated by a former business partner who intended to harm her.

"That's all fake," she said, "and nothing happened."

Valeriy Tarasenko, a Moscow-raised businessman who lives in Florida and allowed Yashchyshyn to stay at his condo and care for his teenage daughter, said he spoke with the FBI agents about her multiple visits to Mar-a-Lago, where he claims she hoped to make Trump family connections and raise money.

Yashchyshyn used "her fake identity as Anna de Rothschild to gain access to and build relationships with U.S. politician[s], including but not limited to Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, and Eric Greitens," Tarasenko said in an affidavit, according to the Post-Gazette.

Greitens is a former Missouri governor who was defeated in the state's GOP Senate primary earlier this year amid scandal.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

According to the Post-Gazette, Yashchyshyn was invited to a fundraiser for Greitens at a mansion near Mar-a-Lago that's also owned by former President Trump. The newspaper published a photo of a page in his book, The Heart and the Fist, that's dedicated to the woman who claimed to be a Rothschild.

"For Anna," he reportedly wrote on the title page, "stay strong!"

Related Articles
Presidential Residences
Donald Trump Had 'More than 300' Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago: Report
trump
Mar-a-Lago Affidavit Is Unsealed with Redactions — 38 Pages of Background Establish Probable Cause for Search
Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham Warns of 'Riots in the Streets' if Trump Is Prosecuted in Classified Docs Probe
John Bolton
Trump's Former National Security Advisor Says There's 'No Evidence' of 'Partisan Motive' in Mar-a-Lago Search
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Former White House Press Secretary Says Classified Information Was Like a 'Shiny New Toy' to Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Donald Trump Asks Court to Appoint 'Special Master' to Review Docs Taken During FBI Search
Presidential Residences
The FBI's Mar-a-Lago Search Stemmed from an Informant: Report
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Suspected of Violating Espionage Act, According to Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant
Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement; Former President Donald Trump attends the UFC 264 event
AG Breaks Silence on FBI's Mar-a-Lago Search, Says DOJ Has Filed a Motion to Unseal Search Warrant
Presidential Residences
Trump Says the FBI 'Stole' His Passports During Mar-a-Lago Search, Offering Misleading Account of Events
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Amid Numerous Legal Fights, Team Trump Is Struggling to Find Legal Counsel: Report
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Why Calling the Mar-a-Lago Search a 'Raid' Is Polarizing 'Disinformation,' in Gov. Ron DeSantis' Own Words
Mar-a-Lago resort
A 2017 Article by 'The Onion' Goes Viral for Joking That a Nuclear Briefcase Is in Mar-a-Lago's Lost and Found
trump
FBI Search at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Sought Classified Nuclear Documents: Report
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Lawyer Told DOJ No Classified Docs Were at Mar-a-Lago Before FBI Search: Reports
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania
New Report Details Final Days of Trump Administration: 'Part Free-for-All, Part Fire Sale'