FBI Asks Public to Help Identify Violent Trump Supporters Who Rioted at U.S. Capitol

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is calling for help in identifying those who participated in Wednesday’s violent riots at the U.S. Capitol.

"The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC.,” the FBI wrote in a statement on its website. “If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol.”

“Please use this form to submit any images, videos, or other multimedia files you have related to possible violations of federal law committed. Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity,” the bureau added. “You may also call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.”

Motivated by President Donald Trump, thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, forcing members of Congress to evacuate and leading to the pause of the joint session, which had been called to certify the Electoral College votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.

Although delayed by the violent bombardment, Congress reconvened late Wednesday night to ratify the results, further confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Police have confirmed that at least four people have died and at least 14 police officers were injured as a result of the violent riots.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee III also said at a press conference Wednesday night that officials had recovered two pipe bombs — one from the Republican National Committee headquarters and one from the Democratic National Committee headquarters — as well as "a cooler from a vehicle with a long gun in it that also included molotov cocktails" on Capitol grounds.

The first person confirmed to have been shot and killed during the riot was identified as Ashli Babbitt. Babbitt was a resident of the San Diego area and a veteran, as well as an outspoken supporter of Trump, according to her social media.

"One capitol police officer discharged his service weapon, striking an adult female. She was transported to a local hospital, where after all life-saving efforts failed, she was pronounced deceased," Chief Contee said Wednesday at the press conference. "This is a tragic incident, and I send my condolences to the victim's family and friends."

"Additionally, there were three other deaths reported today from the area around the Capitol grounds," he continued. "One of adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies which resulted in their deaths. Any loss of life in the District is tragic, and our thoughts are with anyone impacted by their loss."

