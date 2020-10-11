"In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate," Dr. Fauci said

Dr. Anthony Fauci Slams Trump Campaign for Using His Comments 'Out of Context' in New Ad

White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has called out President Donald Trump and his campaign for using his words “out of context” in a new commercial.

The 30-second ad was released after the president was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following his treatment for COVID-19.

“President Trump is recovering from the coronavirus, and so is America,” the narrator says in the clip. “Together we rose to meet the challenge, protecting our seniors, getting them life-saving drugs in record time, sparing no expense.”

The ad, which is airing in Michigan, then cuts to a short clip of Fauci saying: “I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more.”

In a statement to CNN, Fauci — the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — criticized the ad’s use of his words without his permission, clarifying that he is not endorsing Trump in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

“In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate,” Fauci's statement said. “The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials.”

The clip of Fauci's remarks came from an interview he did on Fox News in March, when he was discussing the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic — not offering specific praise or commentary on Trump.

In response to Fauci's rebuke of the video, the Trump campaign asserted that the words used are "accurate."

“These are Dr. Fauci’s own words,” Tim Murtaugh, the Trump 2020 communications director, said in a statement to NBC News. “The video is from a nationally broadcast television interview in which Dr. Fauci was praising the work of the Trump Administration. The words spoken are accurate, and directly from Dr. Fauci’s mouth.”

Murtaugh added, “As Dr. Fauci recently testified in the Senate, President Trump took the virus seriously from the beginning, acted quickly, and saved lives.”

As of late, Fauci has spoken out against Trump and the White House since they have been at odds and the president sidelined Fauci with Dr. Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist who is not an expert in infectious disease and has no experience battling pandemics.

Atlas was brought on the White House coronavirus task force in August.