"I wanted to join the resistance and defend my country. But my mom said, 'The kids need you,' " Naveed Mustafa tells PEOPLE

'The Taliban Are at My Back Door': How a Dad of 5 Fled Afghanistan with His Wife and Kids

As the Taliban tightens its grip on Afghanistan and the deadline looms for American troops to leave, some of the tens of thousands of people who have made it out are relating harrowing tales of escape even as they worry about family left behind.

Naveed Mustafa, a 30-year-old former Afghan special forces fighter and father of five, was at home in the country's capital on Aug. 16 when he texted a friend in the U.S. that "the Taliban are at my back door."

Mustafa had worked with British forces for several years starting in 2010. He feared he would be targeted by the insurgents as they took over more and more of the country this summer while international forces withdrew.

When Kabul, the capital, fell in mid-August, he and his family went into hiding.

For days after Mustafa's frantic message, it seemed he had vanished. And then word came that he, his wife and young children had gotten out.

With the help of U.K. officials, the family, including an infant who is only about 6 weeks old, made it to the airport in Kabul and onto a departing plane late last week. Mustafa says that he applied for a visa with the British and they helped bring his family to the airport after they stayed at a nearby hotel that had become a focal point in the evacuations.

"We are a little tired, because we didn't sleep for two or three nights and did not eat something good," Mustafa told PEOPLE from the U.K. less than 48 hours after evacuating. "There was a rush to get out of Kabul. ... Now we are very excited to be here."

Afghanistan Credit: MARCUS YAM/getty

Mustafa says the Taliban — despite assurances from leaders to be less violent and more tolerant — were tearing up some people's passports and were beating civilians trying to flee and he said his family told him "of fighters searching door-to-door for special forces."

There was desperation in Kabul. He says he witnessed near-stampedes in the crowded airport as refugees attempted to crowd onto planes. (After a much criticized start, the evacuation operation, led by the U.S., has ferried nearly 100,000 people to safety, with more every day.)

Mustafa and his family are now in quarantine in the U.K., glad to be out of Afghanistan. But still he worries over what the Taliban may do back home with his parents and siblings still in the country.

"Believe, from the bottom of my heart, I did not want to leave the country," Mustafa says. "I wanted to join the resistance and defend my country. But my mom said, 'The kids need you. Your family needs you.' "

"I already served my country," he says. "My family needs me."

The White House said Thursday morning that the U.S. had evacuated or helped evacuate some 95,700 people since Aug. 14 — what the administration touts as an enormous logistical feat.

But thousands of people still seek evacuation, which took on new urgency Thursday after explosions outside the airport in what the Pentagon called a "complex attack" that killed multiple U.S. service members and Afghan civilians.

Afghanistan Credit: MARCUS YAM/getty

The Taliban had also been pressuring the U.S. and its allies to be out of the country by the previously planned date of Aug. 31, though officials with the group said Afghans with the proper paperwork could continue to leave the country after that date.

President Joe Biden had said during a meeting of the Group of Seven nations that he would stick to that deadline — adamant that the country must end a 20-year war that he says has cost too much for too little.

"The sooner we can finish, the better," Biden said earlier this week.

He added then that "each day brings added risk to our troops."

It was unclear how Thursday's bombing would affect U.S. evacuation operations.

Afghans who have managed to flee the country say risk remains for those who can't leave.

A woman from a small village in the northern part of the country previously told CNN she watched as Taliban fighters beat her mother to death at home because her mother was unable to cook meals for them.

A shopkeeper in Jalalabad told PEOPLE that the Taliban ordered him to close his store and then stationed 30 of their fighters across the street. The women and children in the family were no longer venturing outside the house, they said last week.

Afghanistan Credit: MARCUS YAM/getty

The shopkeeper said that one day, a Taliban soldier told him to make breakfast for 17 of his fellow soldiers.

He and other men in the house, fearful of what would happen to them and their children who were hiding in their rooms if they refused the order, gave the Taliban tea, bread and eggs.

"We are afraid that if they enter our house," he said, "they will kill us."

* With reporting by AMY ESKIND

