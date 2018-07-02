‘It Stinks’: Anthony Scaramucci and More on Twitter Mock Trump Trade Bill Called the ‘FART Act’  

President Donald Trump‘s administration has drafted legislation that would allow him to flout World Trade Organization rules and raise tariffs without congressional approval, Axios reported Sunday.

Although the reported bill could have significant implications for the global economy, social media users have been more focused on its unfortunate name: the United States Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act — or “FART Act.”

Trump’s short-lived former communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, was among the first to comment on the proposed bill, saying it “stinks.”

“WTO has its flaws, but the ‘United States Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act,’ aka the U.S. FART Act, stinks,” he tweeted. “American consumers pay for tariffs. Time to switch tactics.”

"WTO has its flaws, but the 'United States Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act,' aka the U.S. FART Act, stinks. American consumers pay for tariffs. Time to switch tactics."

Axios says it received a leaked early draft of the act that was reportedly ordered by the president. The bill’s existence has not yet been confirmed.

But that didn’t stop Twitter users from cracking jokes about the bill’s odd name.

As an editor who writes some headlines at the NY Post can I just say I’m really psyched about the FART Act — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 2, 2018

They call it the "Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act". Or, the "FART Act".🤣 This is a real thing that is happening. Once you get past that, read the text of the bill. It's terrifying. Exclusive: A leaked Trump bill to blow up the WTO#SaturdayMorning https://t.co/QhjDV1PB0s — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly 🌊 BWCS (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 2, 2018

My head hurts so much…Trump is pushing a bill that's literally called the US FART Act. It's a terrifying over-reach of presidential power that would disintegrate decades of trade relationships with our allies and it's also called the US FART Act. https://t.co/cG5EvOzBJ3 pic.twitter.com/je48YHbYaF — Hank Green (@hankgreen) July 2, 2018

The FART Act. The FART Act. pic.twitter.com/O0jPUqEGid — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 2, 2018

The FART Act will be followed by the Path Out Of Prosperity Act (POOP) — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 2, 2018

"The world is laughing at us" says Trump, before proposing the FART Act (Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act) — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 2, 2018

They named the bill the FART Act. I am not making this up. "The bill, titled the 'United States Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act,' would give Trump unilateral power to ignore the two most basic principles of the WTO and negotiate one-on-one with any country" https://t.co/WqeaMLqLbj — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) July 2, 2018

One Twitter user quipped, ” ‘The world is laughing at us’ says Trump, before proposing the FART Act (Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act).”

“The FART Act will be followed by the Path Out Of Prosperity Act (POOP),” joked another tweeter.

Once they got past the name, others were critical of the proposed bill, including two commenters who called it “terrifying.”

“They call it the ‘Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act’. Or, the ‘FART Act’. This is a real thing that is happening. Once you get past that, read the text of the bill. It’s terrifying,” one critic said.

Another tweeter wrote, “My head hurts so much…Trump is pushing a bill that’s literally called the US FART Act. It’s a terrifying over-reach of presidential power that would disintegrate decades of trade relationships with our allies and it’s also called the US FART Act.”