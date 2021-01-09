Justin Cave, Rosanne Boyland's brother-in-law, said "the president’s words incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans"

Family Member of Trump Supporter Trampled to Death in Riots at Capitol Says President Is to Blame

The brother-in-law of one of the women who died during the riot at the Capitol on Wednesday is blaming Donald Trump for inciting the violence.

Rosanne Boyland, 34, was killed as the mob rushed the Capitol building and one of four Trump supporters killed on Wednesday. A U.S. Capitol police officer later died from injuries sustained during the rioting as well.

Justin Cave, who is married to Boyland's sister, shared a prepared statement with CBS 46 blaming he president for inciting the deadly pro-Trump riot and calling for him to leave office.

"I’ve never tried to be a political person but it’s my own personal belief that the president’s words incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans last night and I believe that we should invoke the 25th Amendment at this time," Cave said, adding that Boyland's family is "grieving on every level for our country, for all the families that have lost loved ones or suffered injuries, for our own loss."

Image zoom Rioters breach Capitol | Credit: Win McNamee/Getty

"We appreciate your prayers and ask for everyone to respect our family’s privacy as we mourn her death," he added.

Justin Winchell, Boyland's friend who went with her from Georgia to Washington, D.C., described the moment that she was injured in the crowd as rioters breached the Capitol building.

"They basically created a panic, and the police, in turn, push back on them, so people started falling," he said of the crowd.

Winchell told CBS 46 that Boyland fell and got pinned to the ground.

"I put my arm underneath her and was pulling her out and then another guy fell on top of her, and another guy was just walking [on top of her]," he described. "There were people stacked 2-3 deep… people just crushed."

Unlike Cave, Winchell said he does not blame Trump for the riot, even though Winchell said he "lost a dear, dear friend, an amazing friend."

"She was killed by an incited event and it was not incited by Trump supporters," he said.

Police announced Boyland's death on Thursday, saying she died of a "medical emergency." Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Alabama; and Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Ringtown, Pennsylvania, also died of medical emergencies, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Image zoom Officer Brian D. Sicknick died after being injured in the riot | Credit: USCP

Greeson's family said in a statement that the Trump supporter suffered a heart attack during the chaos, The News Courier reported. Phillips, who had organized a group to drive to Washington, D.C., from his home state, died of an apparent stroke after being taken to George Washington University Hospital, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Ashli Babbitt, 35, was shot by a Capitol police officer during the riot. The officer has since been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

"Any loss of life in the District is tragic, and our thoughts are with anyone impacted by their loss," MPD Chief Robert J. Contee III said at a press conference.