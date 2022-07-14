On Thursday, government officials and celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Ivana Trump after her sudden passing

The Trump Family, Celebrities and Politicians React to Sudden Passing of Ivana Trump at Age 73

Ivana Trump, businesswoman, fashion designer and first wife of Donald Trump, died at 73 Thursday afternoon.

The former president announced his ex-wife's death in a post on his social media site Truth Social, calling her a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great inspirational life."

Local officials confirm to PEOPLE that authorities responded to a 911 call at Trump's New York City home around 12:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon, where she was found alone and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The former couple share three children together, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. The sibling trio posted a tribute to their mother on Eric Trump's instagram.

The caption reads, "Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

The post includes a collection of photos with members of the entire Trump family as well as individual shots with just Ivana and Trump Jr.

Ivana Trump's passing was felt outside of the family, with politicians and celebrities also reacting to her death on social media.

Former mayor of New York and president Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, tweeted, "Ivana Trump was a truly talented, creative and beautiful person." He added, "She contributed greatly particularly to New York. Remarkably, with all the massive distractions, she and President Donald J. Trump gave the world exceptionally good, balanced and decent children and grandchildren."

President Trump's White House press secretary and current Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany tweeted a message to the Trump family, saying, "My family and I send all of our love and prayers to President Trump @IvankaTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump and the entire Trump family for the loss of Ivana Trump. Thinking of you all during this very difficult time. ❤️"

Italian luxury fashion designer Domenico Vacca posted an Instagram photo of him and Trump and captioned it, "Too sad to write anything now. I am really sad and in pain. My beautiful Ivana you left too early. #ivanatrump #rip." The designer also posted the photo on his story saying, "RIP my beautiful friend."

Actress and former model Alana Stewart tweeted her "prayers to the Trump family" adding "#ripIvana" to the end of her tweet.

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds immediately tweeted his respects and condolences to the Trump family, writing that "Ivana Trump led an extraordinary and dignified life, and her legacy will forever live on through her three kids," and tagged all three of her children.

Other notable former government officials who tweeted their respects to Ivana Trump include former deputy assistant to the president Sebastian Gorka, Bush alum and NRC national spokesperson Paris Dennard, GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump White House correspondent Camryn Kinsey and senior advisor to Trump Stephen Miller.