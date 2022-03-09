Famed Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Peacefully Protests Russian Invasion Outside Embassy in Washington, D.C.

"We all have to do something," the award-winning musician, 66, reportedly said

Yo-Yo Ma is quietly protesting the ongoing war in Ukraine using his primary gift of music.

The legendary cellist, 66, was filmed for the Washington, D.C., community blog PoPville on Monday, playing mournful music in front of the Russian Embassy at 2650 Wisconsin Ave, NW.

In the video, Ma could be seen standing on a chalk message pertaining to Ukraine written on the sidewalk, near a makeshift green street marker that read, "Zelensky [sic] Way."

Another sign near the performer read, "Stop the war | Putin is evil."

According to the blog, Ma said, "We all have to do something," when asked about his feelings on current events.

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in earnest on Feb. 24, people around the world continue to take to the streets to protest and condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions.

Thousands of demonstrators have been detained in Saint Petersburg and other parts of Russia since the fighting began, with news of similar protests occurring in Paris, Sydney, New York, Istanbul and Mexico City.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."