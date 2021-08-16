As the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year war there, the country again fell under the control of the Taliban — with a climactic takeover of the capital over the weekend.

The fundamentalist group entered Kabul on Sunday as Afghanistan's president, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country in what he claimed was an effort to avert widespread violence.

The insurgency's swift advance came after outlets including The New York Times reported that the Taliban seized over a dozen provincial capitals in recent days, often meeting little resistance from the Afghan military.

Pictured right: Taliban fighters patrol the streets of Kabul on Monday.