Facing Pressure to Retire, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Stays Mum on His Future Plans

Asked what factors would play a role in his decision to retire, Breyer told CNN this week: "Primarily, of course, health. Second, the court"

Despite a chorus of calls from Democrats to retire before they lose the ability to control his replacement, Justice Stephen Breyer says he is content to continue going to work every day and, when the Supreme Court isn't in session, spending quality time with his family at their New Hampshire hideaway.

Breyer, 82, spoke to CNN this week for a wide-ranging conversation covering his possible retirement (about which he remains ambivalent) as well as his personal life

Asked whether he had decided when he would step down from his role as the court's senior liberla judge, Breyer offered a direct response: "No."

"Primarily, of course, health," he told CNN when asked what factors would play a role in his decision. "Second, the court."

The makeup of the country's highest court changed significantly under former President Donald Trump, who named three justices and, in the eyes of observers, cemented the court's conservative leanings.

Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last year, shortly before Trump was voted out of office, he appointed Amy Coney Barrett to her place.

With Breyer's 83rd birthday coming in August, liberals worry that if he doesn't retire before they lose their Senate majority, he could eventually be replaced with a conservative as well.

According to CNN's profile this week, Breyer doesn't seem too concerned with that pressure. Indeed, the network describes the justice as "relaxed" during his interview, which took place near Breyer's summer retreat in the small town of Plainfield.

CNN cites a recent article in New Hampshire's Valley News as offering one example of the sorts of ways that Breyer unwinds: a tree-identification event attended by him, his wife, Joanna, and their grandchildren: 11-year-old Samuel and 14-year-old Eli.

Breyer's personal life has been marked by some misfortune as well. In 1993, he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle, suffering a punctured lung and broken ribs.

He left the hospital for his first meeting with then-President Bill Clinton, to discuss a potential nomination to the Supreme Court, though Ginsburg was ultimately selected for that vacancy.

Breyer was nominated by Clinton for another opening one year later, in 1994.

In 2012, he and his wife (along with two other guests) were robbed during a vacation to the Caribbean by intruders armed with machetes. Neither was hurt. A court spokesperson told CNN at the time that a male assailant fled the scene with $1,000 in cash.

These days and by all accounts, Breyer's life seems to be easygoing, though the summer retreats to New Hampshire are a far cry from the day-to-day work of the court.

During the private meetings between the nine justices where they hash out decisions, Breyer is third in line by seniority and the first liberal to offer his thoughts on a case and explain how he will cast his vote.

"You have to figure out what you're going to say in conference to a greater extent, to get it across simply," Breyer told CNN. "You have to be flexible, hear other people, and be prepared to modify your views."

With Ginsburg's death last year, Breyer succeeded her as the anchor of the court's liberal-leaning minority.