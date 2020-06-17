Facebook Will Let Users Opt Out of Political Ads, Sidestepping Controversy About Fact-Checking

Facebook announced Tuesday that it will allow users to turn off seeing political ads after the social network has long faced criticism for showing all types of political ads, even those that have contained lies and misinformation.

The new policy on advertisements is part of a larger voting initiative from Facebook, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined in an op-ed in USA Today.

“With so much of our discourse taking place online, I believe platforms like Facebook can play a positive role in this election by helping Americans use their voice where it matters most — by voting,” he wrote, adding that the social media company's goal is to help get 4 million people registered to vote before the upcoming presidential election in November.

The campaign, which Zuckerberg called the largest in American history, includes encouraging people to vote and preventing voter suppression. To achieve this, Facebook is unveiling a “Voting Information Center” on both Facebook and Instagram.

The center will have “authoritative information, including how and when to vote, as well as details about voter registration, voting by mail and information about early voting.”

Posts from state election officials and verified election authorities will also appear in the center, which will be shown at the top of the Facebook News Feed and on Instagram.

Zuckerberg also wrote that Facebook has “a responsibility to protect the integrity of the vote itself,” referencing the site's track record with identifying foreign interference in the last presidential election.

“Since then, we've built some of the most advanced systems in the world to protect against election interference — investing billions of dollars in technology and hiring tens of thousands of people to work on safety and security,” he wrote.

"We have rules against speech that will cause imminent physical harm or suppress voting, and no one is exempt from them. But accountability only works if we can see what those seeking our votes are saying, even if we viscerally dislike what they say," Zuckerberg wrote.

In his op-ed, he wrote Facebook is “committed to giving everyone a voice” and that “free expression is part of the messy process of democracy” before announcing the new policy on political advertisements.

“By giving people a voice, registering and turning out voters, and preventing interference, I believe Facebook is supporting and strengthening our democracy in 2020 and beyond,” he wrote. “And for those of you who've already made up your minds and just want the election to be over, we hear you — so we're also introducing the ability to turn off seeing political ads. We'll still remind you to vote.”

The platform previously said it would not ban false political ads, essentially arguing it did not want to put itself in a messy intermediary role over such important speech.

Detractors, however, have said that argument amounts to a fig leaf for Facebook to continue to make money without accountability to its large user base.

The company also uses third-party fact-checking of some content, though that effort has been criticized as well.

“Ultimately, we don’t think decisions about political ads should be made by private companies, which is why we are arguing for regulation that would apply across the industry. ... In the absence of regulation, Facebook and other companies are left to design their own policies,” one top Facebook official, Rob Leathern, wrote in a company blog post earlier this year.

“We have based ours on the principle that people should be able to hear from those who wish to lead them, warts and all, and that what they say should be scrutinized and debated in public,” Leathern wrote then.

But, echoing a characteristic criticism, the Democratic political group Priorities USA fired back.