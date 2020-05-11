Expectant Mother Meghan McCain Gushes About Mother's Day with The Real Housewives of Atlanta

"It was really good," The View co-host said of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 reunion

Meghan McCain will be celebrating her first Mother's Day next year as new mom. But this year, the pregnant talk show host spent the holiday with six other important moms in her life: the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

During Monday's episode of The View, McCain said that the highlight of her Mother's Day was watching NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille in the first installment of the hit reality show's three-part season 12 reunion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked by moderator Whoopi Goldberg if she did anything special on Mother's Day — "for yourself as an upcoming mom and for your mom" — McCain, 35, immediately gushed about her night of TV.

"I watched the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion on Bravo and it was amazing," McCain said of the episode, which was filmed remotely for the first time in history due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. "So that’s what I did yesterday. It was really good."

This isn't the first time McCain has spoken out about her love for Bravo or for TV — though recently, she's been more outspoken about her investment in Netflix's latest true crime hit, Tiger King.

"Honestly, I'm just grateful to the film makers, Netflix and Joe [Exotic] for distracting me so much from being pregnant and quarantined during the apocalypse," she wrote on Twitter in late March.

Last week, she expressed her excitement when news broke that Nicolas Cage had agreed to play Tiger King subject Joe Exotic in an upcoming biopic. "Inject this STRAIGHT into my veins!" she tweeted.

RELATED: Celebrities Who Can't Get Enough of The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules & All the Bravo Biggies

RELATED: Meghan McCain Says Pregnancy Is 'Bittersweet' During Coronavirus Crisis as She Makes View Return

McCain made headlines in mid-March when she announced she and her husband — conservative writer Ben Domenech, 38 — were "blessed to find out" they are expecting a child.

The news was especially emotional since eight months prior McCain had written an op-ed for The New York Times in which she revealed she suffered a miscarriage.

Since going public with her pregnancy, McCain has been using social media to document her adjustment to life as an expectant mom while also noting the strangeness that the life-altering news came in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all," she wrote in an Instagram post back in March.

"It’s bittersweet cause there’s just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now,” she said on The View during her first appearance on the show after her baby-to-be news broke. "I just keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and this is just how it’s going to be for awhile. I think there will be a time and a place to talk about this at greater length, but I think right now, America just wants to talk about the coronavirus."

She's also said that she plans to continue to work remotely from her home, after doctors advised her to be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people she comes in contact with for the safety of herself and her baby on the way.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Speaks of Longtime Family Friend Joe Biden’s 'Real Character' & How He Helped Her After Dad's Death

Image zoom Meghan McCain (left) and her mother Cindy McCain Meghan McCain/Instagram

Meanwhile, McCain — who wed Domenech in November 2017 — has also opened up about the support she's received from mom Cindy McCain through the years, writing on Instagram in January that she was grateful for Cindy's "love, strength, never ending support and always knowing how to perfectly wear black turtle necks and Chanel."

"You’re the toughest and most resilient of us all," Meghan wrote then. "Thank you for selflessly guiding us through and being a bright light in so much dark."

Of course, there's been some tough love too, including a little well-meaning pressure to have kids. "She has never asked me before and then all [of a] sudden she brings it up all the time," Meghan joked to PEOPLE in June 2018. "It’s hilarious and uncomfortable."

Meghan also said she hoped to be a role model to her child, just like how her own parents were to her. Between serving as a senator and running for president, Meghan said her late father, John McCain, impressively found time to be a present and positive influence in her life.

“He pulled off being such a good dad. If I ever have kids, I want to figure out how he did it,” she said of the politician, who died in August 2018. “My mom is truly the matriarch of our family and has kept everyone sane.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.