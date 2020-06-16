The president has pushed back on other books about him and his administration — but he has not yet commented on Mary Trump

Everything We Know About Trump Family Tell-All by the President's Niece: 'She Describes a Nightmare'

President Donald Trump's niece and former rival, Mary Trump, is doubling down on what she says she has in store with a tell-all set to be published next month.

A description of the July 28 book shared by the publisher with retailers describes Mary's Too Much and Never Enough as a "revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him."

The book cover features a photo from President Trump's high school yearbook in the early '60s.

Mary's account will be an unflattering one and drawn from first-hand experience.

"She describes a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse," the book's description reads. "She explains how specific events and general family patterns created the damaged man who currently occupies the Oval Office."

The president, 73, and the White House have yet to comment on Mary's claims. They frequently push back on other Trump books and memoirs purporting to be behind-the-scenes accounts.

The publisher notes that Mary is a "a trained clinical psychologist" — in contrast to "numerous pundits, armchair psychologists, and journalists" who've written about the president before her — who "brings an incisive wit and unexpected humor to sometimes grim, often confounding family events" and is, among her family, "the only Trump willing to tell the truth."

"She recounts in unsparing detail everything from her uncle Donald’s place in the family spotlight and [first wife] Ivana’s penchant for regifting to her grandmother’s frequent injuries and illnesses and the appalling way Donald, Fred Trump’s favorite son, dismissed and derided him when he began to succumb to Alzheimer’s," according to the book's description.

Mary also writes of "the strange and harmful relationship between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons": her father, Fred Trump Jr., and the president.

Mary's book is subtitled "How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" and, if as described, will be an explosive account from one of the president's own relatives.

According to the publisher, Mary has a doctoral degree and has "taught graduate courses in trauma, psychopathology, and developmental psychology."

Before this book project, she had largely avoided the public spotlight. But she has a history of fighting with her family.

Her last major interview appears to have been for a New York Daily News article in 2000 recounting the suits filed by her and her brother, Fred Trump III, against her aunts and uncles over her grandfather Fred Trump Sr.'s will.

While the conflict was "very amicably" settled, as the president later told The New York Times, the Daily News article describes more heated emotions.

"My aunt and uncles should be ashamed of themselves," Mary said then. "I'm sure they are not."

Her brother told the paper at the time: "Our family puts the 'fun' in dysfunctional."

Mary has been more private in the decades since then. The Daily Beast reported Sunday, however, that her book will also reveal how she was a key source for a 2018 Times investigation into her family's finances — including "supplying Fred Trump Sr.’s tax returns and other highly confidential family financial documentation to the paper."