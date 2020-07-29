He's filed the paperwork necessary to appear on the ballot in multiple states, though his path to victory is exceedingly narrow and his behavior has concerned his family

Everything We Know About the Status of Kanye West's Unlikely 2020 Campaign

In the three weeks since Kanye West announced his last-minute presidential campaign, much remains unclear about the musician’s political plans while he has been dealing with a personal crisis in his family.

At the same time that his campaign has been filing for his name to appear on the ballot in at least four states, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, asked the public for “compassion” amid concerning statements and outbursts the family linked to Kanye's bipolar disorder.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kim, 39, said in a statement on social media last week.

A source told PEOPLE early month that Kanye was “struggling again,” and he and Kim were seen having an emotional reunion at their ranch in Cody, Wyoming, on Monday — days after he publicly pleaded for her forgiveness for sharing intimate family details at a campaign event in South Carolina.

Image zoom Kanye West Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Despite his personal problems, Kanye's campaign keeps pushing forward.

(How seriously he will pursue it into the fall remains an open question: He's suggested on Twitter he may instead run in 2024, though on Saturday he boasted of being able to beat Joe Biden via write-in ballots. One recent poll put his voter support at 2 percent.)

The Yeezus rapper held his one campaign rally in South Carolina on July 19 — before failing to file paperwork to get his name on that state’s ballot — and the 43-year-old has made headlines for a number of alarming comments at that rally and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, his team has quietly pressed forward, starting on July 15.

That's when Kanye paid a $35,000 fee to get his name on the Oklahoma ballot as an independent, and his campaign took steps in subsequent weeks to gather all of the required signatures to qualify in other states, such as Illinois and Missouri.

It seems he has not put together the more typical campaign machinery of other candidates, though: His political team remains unclear as do his future campaign events, if any. (But he does have a hashtag: #2020VISION.)

Earlier this month, Kanye gave a lengthy and wide-ranging interview to Forbes about his policies running under the "Birthday Party." Among his positions was wanting to organize the White House like a fictional country from Black Panther, wanting to "end police brutality" and to encourage prayer in school and disdaining the death penalty and vaccination.

Here’s what else you need to know about Kanye's 2020 campaign ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Image zoom Kanye West speaks to a crowd at a campaign rally in South Carolina on July 19. MEGA

Is the campaign ... real?

Yes. As murky as Kanye's bid has been thus far, he has filed the paperwork for his name to officially appear as an independent on at least four state’s ballots in November, alongside presumptive Democratic nominee Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump.

The New York Post reported that Kanye's team was also making efforts to gather the 30,000 required signatures needed to appear on New York's ballot by Thursday's filing deadline.

However, his chances at winning enough states in November to win the presidency are exceedingly slim.

He has missed the filing deadline in multiple large states already, including Delaware, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

Those shortcomings alone cost Kanye at least 122 of the 270 electoral college votes a candidate needs to win the election. (Trump won in 2016 by a 304-227 margin against Hillary Clinton.)

But the campaign's late start isn’t Kanye's only hurdle.

Image zoom From left: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West in March Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The problems he faces with his signatures

Although Kanye filed paperwork to appear on the ballots in at least four states, the signatures he gathered are being challenged in Illinois and New Jersey.

Illinois, similar to some other states like Missouri, allows state residents to protest a candidate’s signature filings to prove they are legitimate. Kanye's campaign will need to confirm it gathered 2,500 legitimate signatures, while state records show three objections have been filed against his petition to get on the ballot.

“If someone did challenge him, I think he would be off the ballot,” election attorney Pericles Abbasi, who has gone through Illinois' petition review process “dozens and dozens” of times with local candidates, previously told PEOPLE.

Illinois election officers will review the paperwork Kanye's campaign submitted to check if the signatures are appropriate.

Though he filed more than the required amount, Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich says Kanye's campaign didn’t leave much room for error.

To be safe, Dietrich says most candidates submit signature sheets with well over the amount required — sometimes more than double the amount, in fact — but Kanye only submitted roughly 700 signatures above the 2,500 threshold.

In New Jersey, the state asked independent candidates this year for 800 signatures, and Kanye's campaign filed 1,327. The state's deadline to file an objection against his petition is July 31, and at least one person has already objected.

In Missouri, residents can challenge Kanye's filings in court before the state finalizes its general election ballot on Aug. 25.

But if no challenge is mounted, Missouri Secretary of State spokeswoman Maura Browning says “it’s pretty simple” — Kanye's name will be on the ballot.

Image zoom Kanye West in September 2016 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

What are Kanye’s political goals?

With Kanye's name appearing on some state’s ballots this November, voters there might be wondering what his positions are.

The short answer: It's not really clear.

The rapper and designer somewhat explained his stances in his interview with Forbes this month, where he sounded off about Vice President Biden, President Trump, the death penalty and other topics.

"I have to say with all humility that as a man, I don’t have all of the pieces in the puzzle," he told the magazine. "As I speak to you for what a political campaign — a political walk, as I told you, because I’m not running, I’m walking. I'm not running, we the people are walking. We’re not running anymore, we’re not running, we’re not excited — we are energized."

"God just gave me the clarity and said it’s time," Kanye told Forbes of why he chose to run. "You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I'm not crazy."

After speaking with Kanye for “four rambling hours,” Forbes' Randall Lane reported: “He has no campaign apparatus of any kind.”

Kanye's listed campaign website, according to his filings, also does not appear to function.

Kanye told Forbes his running mate would be Michelle Tidball, a 57-year-old Christian preacher whom the New Yorker reports works out of a dentist's office near Kanye's Wyoming ranch and says she can talk to God.

Tidball, like the rest of Kanye's aides, have not made public comments about his campaign.

In his Forbes interview, Kanye denied his presidential bid was an effort to promote his new album, which he has also been touting on social media.

He said he no longer backs Trump — “I am taking the red hat off, with this interview" — and he described that White House he hopes to run would be based on “the framework of Wakanda” from the 2018 Marvel movie Black Panther.

Image zoom From left: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West in May 2016. Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

His Family's Concerns and Mounting Strain

Kanye's improbable push to get on the presidential ballot comes as his loved ones have expressed concern about his health while also asking for understanding.

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions," Kim wrote in her lengthy statement on July 22.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” she added. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

One insider previously told PEOPLE that Kim was making a point to protect their kids — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2½, and sons Saint, 4½, and Psalm, 14 months — from their father's recent public outbursts as multiple sources confirmed that Kim and Kanye had been considering divorce for some time.

"She is very emotional about everything and also exhausted. She feels very hurt by Kanye," another source told PEOPLE of Kim earlier this week. "She has tried to reach him multiple times, and he just ignores her."

A source close to Kanye said last week that some of his close friends had flown to Wyoming to be at his side and ensure he was getting the help and support he needed.

During her Monday visit, Kim "urged" Kanye to abandon his campaign and "focus on his mental health instead," a source said.

At roughly the same time that he and Kim spoke face-to-face for the first time in weeks, Kanye's team went forward with filing his 2020 paperwork in Missouri and New Jersey.