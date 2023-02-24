Everything to Know About the War in Ukraine, One Year After Russia's Invasion

It's been one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in late February 2022, a situation that came after months of tensions and quickly unraveled, leading to countless deaths and the displacement of millions.

Twelve months later, the invasion remains ongoing, with the United Nations Refugee Agency estimating that more than 8 million refugees are believed to have fled Ukraine since the start of the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to back down — despite what many diplomats say was a severe underestimation of the Ukrainian people, who have fought tooth and nail to save their country and their livelihoods.

Despite the tragedy, heartache and continued fog of war, Ukraine remains committed to defeating its enemy, with the entire country mobilized and rallying around its leader, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Here's everything to know about the war in Ukraine as both sides of the conflict show no signs of accepting defeat.

Why Did Russia Invade Ukraine?

In February 2022, Putin declared two separatist territories in Ukraine — Donetsk and Luhansk — independent states and ordered Russian troops to deploy on a so-called "peacekeeping mission" in the country's eastern region, which he called "ancient Russian lands."

The "peacekeeping" remarks, which came after months of tensions, belied Putin's actions, which saw more than 150,000 Russian troops stationed along the country's border with Ukraine (a number U.S. intelligence determined made up close to 75% of Russia's principal combat units).

On Feb. 24, 2022, just one hour after Russian troops were filmed crossing the border into Ukraine, Putin delivered a speech littered with falsehoods, invoking claims of "genocide" in Kyiv as a pretext for his invasion. His "special military operation," he claimed, was meant to "protect people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years" (a claim that he often repeats without evidence).

Minutes after the speech, reports of missile attacks and explosions were reported across Ukraine.

Russian forces assaulted the country from three sides, with those in the cities of Odessa, Dnipro, Mariupol and Kramatorsk all reporting large blasts.

Many of the attacks were at military bases, though civilian areas have also been attacked — including, notably, a drama theatre acting as a shelter for hundreds of women, children and the elderly. The theatre, located in the hard-hit region of Mariupol, was bombed despite that the word "children" was written in Russian outside two sides of the building.

How did the world respond?

Current and former world leaders alike condemned the attack. U.S. President Joe Biden called Putin's actions a "flagrant violation of international law" that "commands a firm response from the international community." Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said that Russia had violated his country's "national integrity and sovereignty" and that the borders will "remain as such."

The U.S. has since pledged billions of dollars in aid, as well as military weaponry, to the country, and authorities around the world have retaliated against Putin by sanctioning and seizing the assets of some of the country's most well-connected oligarchs (many of whom have personal ties to the Russian president). Among those were multi-million-dollar superyachts, some which found themselves adrift — sometimes literally — as the fighting continued.

Among the vessels to be seized in the wake of the invasion were a $578 million megayacht belonging to fertilizer and coal magnate Andrey Melnichenko and seized in Italy and a $120 million vessel owned by former Putin administration deputy chief Igor Sechin, seized in France.

The U.S. has also hit Russia financially, via sanctions aimed at Putin, his billionaire oligarch loyalists, and even his own children and rumored girlfriend.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said in the statement that Putin's allies "have enriched themselves and funded opulent lifestyles," all while "innocent people suffer from Russia's illegal war of aggression."

"The Treasury Department will use every tool at our disposal to make sure that Russian elites and the Kremlin's enablers are held accountable for their complicity in a war that has cost countless lives," Yellen added in the statement. "Together with our allies, the United States will also continue to choke off revenue and equipment underpinning Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine."

On Monday, Biden made a surprise trip to Ukraine to "reaffirm" U.S. support, saying in a written statement: "When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong."

How many lives are estimated to have been lost so far?

The exact number of lives lost during Russia's invasion is not yet known, though American officials have estimated that some 200,000 Russian troops have been killed and wounded in Ukraine, The New York Times reports.

The Times further cites Norway's defense chief, who has publicly estimated that Ukraine has seen 100,000 people killed or wounded in action and some 30,000 civilian deaths (though his told the outlet the number could be lower, or higher, than that).

Human rights groups estimate that a significant portion of Ukraine's population has been displaced, either internally or externally, due to the war.

Is the end of the war in sight?

While the war remains ongoing, there have been several signs that global sanctions have severely restricted Russia's supply chains and forced Putin to turn to less-than-ideal trading partners — like North Korea — for military supplies.

And while Russia has suffered apparent shortcomings on the battlefield, Putin has ramped up nuclear threats and called for a partial mobilization of Russian citizens amid the ongoing invasion, saying in a speech: "When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. It's not a bluff," per a Reuters report.

So when does it end? It's a question that even President Biden himself has mulled.

"I'm trying to figure out what is Putin's off ramp?" Biden said at an event held in October. "Where does [Putin] find a way out? Where does he find himself in a position that he does not only lose face but lose significant power within Russia?"

Speaking to PEOPLE for a recent interview, NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel noted that Putin has launched a new offensive, "which is primarily focused ... in the East to reestablish his presence."

"I think it's going to drag on. We're still in the early phases," Engel said.

He continued: "We're seeing Ukrainians fighting for principle. They are fighting for their land. They're fighting for their homes. Ukrainians' existence is at stake." Putin, meanwhile, is "framing this as a war for Russia's survival."

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has become something of an international hero.

In December, the Ukrainian leader made his first trip outside his home country since the Russian invasion began, flying to Washington, D.C. to meet with President Biden, first lady and members of Congress.

In a statement at the time, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that the visit came 300 days after Russia launched its assault.

"The visit will underscore the United States' steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian, and military assistance," Jean-Pierre added.

Earlier that same day, the U.S. Department of Defense announced $1.85 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine, which it said will "add to a layered defense to counter the full range of threats currently menacing Ukraine's cities and civilians."

