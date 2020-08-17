Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and more are slated to appear during the four-day event, which begins Monday

What to Know About the Unprecedented, Virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention is playing it safe this time around.

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the gathering took shape unlike any in the past: It is now centered around virtual programming each night from, 9-11 ET, rather than in-person events. The convention will be airing on TV and online.

The DNC shifted its plans out of health concerns as the pandemic continues, though less publicly than opponent President Donald Trump has done for the Republican National Convention. (Trump now says he plans to deliver his RNC remarks from the White House, after months of pushing for an in-person convention in both North Carolina and Florida.)

The DNC will not see any party delegates or speakers traveling to Milwaukee, in a reversal of what was planned as recently as earlier this month.

The upheaval reflects the unprecedented ways the pandemic's risks have reshaped public life: Even the major political conventions, which have in recent decades become large-scale media events meant to kick off the final months of a presidential campaign, are not immune.

As former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepts his party's nomination on Thursday, he will also get to set the stage for the final two months leading up to the Nov. 3 election. Sen. Kamala Harris, his newly announced running mate, will also address voters and amp up the campaign on Wednesday night.

"From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first," said DNC Chair Tom Perez in a press release. "We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives."

Here's what to expect from the upcoming Democratic event, including who you can expect to see and how to tune in.

When and Where

The DNC is scheduled to take place between Monday and Thursday, before the Republican National Convention kicks off the following week. While the event was planned to take place in Wisconsin, all proceedings will now stream virtually.

The four nights of programming (from 9 to 11 p.m. ET) will include both pre-recorded segments and live broadcasts held from around the country, plus musical performances.

Biden, 77, will formally accept the nomination on Thursday from his home state of Delaware. Harris, 55, will also speak from Delaware.

"This convention will look different than any previous convention in history," Joe Solmonese, CEO of the 2020 DNC, said in a press release. "It will reach more people than ever before, and truly be a convention across America for all Americans, regardless of which party you belong to or who you’ve voted for in previous elections."

How to watch

Along with traditional TV news outlets, the DNC proceedings will be available to stream live on DemConvention.com. Also check out the DNC's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter presences or search for the 2020 DNC app on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. With Alexa-enabled devices, listen or watch along by saying, “Alexa, play the Democratic National Convention.”

Who'll be there

Aside from Biden and Harris' speeches, a number of party heavyweights and famous faces will make appearances over the course of the week.

On Wednesday night, vice presidential candidate Harris will take the stage along with former President Barack Obama and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Finally, on Thursday, Biden will speak, as will Sen. Cory Booker and former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Activists like DeAndra Dycus and stars like John Legend will also appear.

Click here for the full schedule of speakers.