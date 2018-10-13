Everything Melania Trump Said in Her First Sit-Down Interview as First Lady

Melania Trump covered everything from the #MeToo movement, to her husband’s alleged infidelities, to her frustrations over being “the most bullied person in the world” in her first sit-down as first lady on Friday night.

Here’s what Mrs. Trump, 48, had to say in the wide-ranging interview with ABC News, titled “Being Melania: The First Lady,” which was filmed during her recent trip to Africa.

On Her Husband’s Alleged Affairs

Mrs. Trump addressed her husband Donald Trump‘s alleged affairs for the first time, saying the claims are “not concern and focus of mine.”

“I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do,” she told ABC News’ chief national affairs correspondent Tom Llamas. “I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage.”

Asked if she’s been hurt by the allegations, which her husband has denied, Mrs. Trump admitted, “it’s not always pleasant, of course” — but maintained her confidence. “I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true and what is not true,” she said.

She also confirmed to Llamas that she loves her husband. “Yes, we are fine. Yes. It’s what media speculate, and it’s gossip. It’s not always correct stuff.”

Mrs. Trump said she stands by women who have come forward with claims of sexual assault and harassment as part of the #MeToo movement — but then seemingly echoed her husband’s controversial empathy for the accused.

The first lady — whose husband faced allegations of sexual misconduct by multiple women over the course of the 2016 presidential campaign, which he has denied — said, “I support the women and they need to be heard. We need to support them and also men, not just women.”

Asked if men who have been publicly accused of sexual misconduct have been treated unfairly, the former fashion model stated, “We need to have really hard evidence that you know, that if you are accused of something, show the evidence.”

On Being “the Most Bullied Person in the World”

Mrs. Trump controversially referred to herself as “the most bullied person in the world.”

While discussing her “Be Best” policy platform targeting online bullies, Mrs. Trump said, “I could say that I’m the most bullied person in the world.”

She then conceded, “One of them — if you really see what people are saying about me.”

“That’s why ‘Be Best’ is focusing on online behavior and social media,” Mrs. Trump continued. “We need to educate the children [about] social, emotional behavior.”

Mrs. Trump first pledged to combat the rise of cyberbullying a few days before her husband Donald Trump won the election in November 2016.

Critics have called the first lady hypocritical for adopting the cause, given the president’s well-documented habit of lashing out at his foes on Twitter, often using degrading and even sometimes racist nicknames.

“I am well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing the topic,” she said back in March. “I have been criticized for my commitment to tackling this issue and I know that will continue, but it will not stop me from doing what I know is right. I am here with one goal: helping children and our next generation.”

On people in the White House whom she doesn’t trust

The first lady said there are people in her husband’s administration whom she doesn’t trust.

She didn’t mention any names but said that she told her husband about them.

“Well,” she said, “some people, they don’t work there anymore.”

But she added that some people she doesn’t trust are still working under her husband.

On her influence with her husband

Asked about rumors that she has “100 percent” control over President Trump, she said: “I wish! I give him my honest advice and honest opinions and then he does what he wants to do.”

Llamas added that a White House source told ABC that Mrs. Trump is the “gatekeeper” to who the president trusts, the first lady said: “Yes. I give him my honest advice.”

On Whether She Loves Her Husband

On How She Would Describe Herself

Asked what word she would use to describe herself, Mrs. Trump said that she is a mother, a daughter, a wife, a friend, and the first lady of the United States. She also said that she considers herself “caring, compassionate, strong, independent, very detail-oriented, staying true to herself.”

On Her Husband’s Family Separation Policy

Mrs. Trump said that she “reacted right away” when she saw media coverage of families getting separated at the border as a result her husband’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

“It was unacceptable for me to see children and parents separated,” she said. “It was heartbreaking. And I reacted with my own voice. … I went to the border.”

Mrs. Trump added that she was “blindsided” by the policy and voiced her disapproval to her husband at home.

“I told him that I thought it was unacceptable and he felt the same,” she said.

Facing overwhelming backlash, Trump quickly signed an executive order reversing his policy of separating families who immigrated illegally at the border.

On Her “I Really Don’t Care” Jacket

Mrs. Trump confirmed that the jacket she controversially wore in June to tour an immigrant children’s shelter at the US-Mexico border was in fact a message to “the left wing media.”

“I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane,” she said. “And it was for the people and for the left-wing media to show them that I don’t care. You will not stop me to do what I feel is right.”

“It was kind of a message,” she added. “I would prefer that they would focus on what I do and my initiatives, than what I wear.”