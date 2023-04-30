Everything Joe Biden — and Celebs — Said About His Age at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

"I don't think he's too old," Sunny Hostin told PEOPLE, as Jerry O'Connell said, "You get older, you get wiser"

By Nicholas Ballasy
Published on April 30, 2023 01:43 PM
US President Joe Biden attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023.
Joe Biden. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

Some of President Joe Biden's celebrity supporters at the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner rejected concerns about his age — an issue that he himself even joked about onstage.

While attending the dinner on Saturday, Biden, 80, said, "Look, I get that age is a completely reasonable issue. You might think I don't like Rupert Murdoch, [but] that's simply not true. How can I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles?"

"Call me old, I call it being seasoned," the politician continued. "You say I am ancient, I say I'm wise. You say I'm over the hill, Don Lemon would say, 'That's a man in his prime.' "

A recent poll showed that a majority of voters have concerns about Biden's age as he plans to run for president again, given that he would be 86 at the end of a potential second term.

US President Joe Biden attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023.
Joe Biden. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE on the event's red carpet, comedian Roy Wood Jr. — who hosted the dinner — said that "there's been no scandal more damaging than the scandal of: Is Joe Biden awake?"

"Say what you want about our president, but when you wake up from that nap, work gets done," Wood, 44, added.

Rebecca Romijn and husband Jerry O'Connell both told PEOPLE that they view Biden's age as an asset.

"The older you get the wiser you get, as I am learning in my older years. With age comes wisdom," Romijn, 50, said as O'Connell, 49, echoed similar sentiments, stating, "You get older, you get wiser. We're big fans. He's doing a great job."

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, April 30, 2022
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty

Jason Isaacs, for his part, said that Biden's age is not an issue for him, explaining, "He's not failing in his abilities. He's got incredibly competent people that he's picking around him. The people I have managed to speak to, who I know inside the administration, feel that he's a proper leader."

"Sometimes you need, I think, particularly in times when there are some hot-headed people around the world in power, sometimes you need a steady, wise, experienced hand to steer us through some choppy waters," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: The Funniest Moments from President Joe Biden's 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner Speech

Sunny Hostin, meanwhile, compared the age issue with Biden to Joy Behar, one of her co-hosts on ABC's The View.

"I don't think he's too old. I work with 80-year-old Joy Behar every single day. I know she's got several years left on her contract, and I'm pretty sure she can do the job. She's one of the sharpest people that I've ever met and that I've spent time with," Hostin told PEOPLE.

"She's more vocal in our hot topics meeting than anyone, and more informed," Hostin, 54, added. "So I'm surprised that this country is so ageist because in other countries our elders are valued for their experience, and Biden has experience, and I am all for that."

